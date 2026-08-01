North Iowa Outdoors: Oxythermal Dynamics Project Underway

The DNR is collecting information from several buoys placed in reservoirs around the central Iowa area. DNR fisheries biologist Seth Fopma says they affectionately call it the “Oxythermal Dynamics Project.”

Fopma says they hope to learn more about how temperatures in the water impact water quality and fish populations..

He says the shifting layers can lead to problems in the lake.

They are also tracking fish in one lake to see how they move in the water levels.

He says in small ponds you can take steps like aerators to mix the oxygen to help fish, but he says that’s not possible in larger lakes. Different lake designs may help.

This is a two-year project that started this year and will collect the data through 2027.