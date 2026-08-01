Civil War Reenactment Being Staged at Heritage Park

Heritage Park in Forest City is the site of a Civil War reenactment both today and Sunday. The event will feature actors in full regalia from Civil War times including uniforms and dresses according to Claudia Tillman who will participate in the event. The event is not just limited to the battle.

Family activities are also taking place which vary from social gatherings to demonstrations according to Tillman.

History is going to be revealed involving the breaking of boundaries.

Prior to the battles, actors will be on the grounds of Heritage Park fielding questions from visitors to the park.

With the expected volume of visitors that are expected for the event, Tillman says that volunteers may be needed.

The number to volunteer is (641) 432-3855.