Blood Banks Are Urgently Asking for Donations

Earlier this week the American Red Cross announced there was a national blood supply crisis, but a spokesman for the organization that supplies blood to over 175 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Illinois says the LifeServe Blood Center hasn’t quite reached that point, yet. Tim Paluch is LifeServe’s marketing and Public Relations Director for the LifeServe Blood Center.

Paluch says there’s typically a dip in the blood supply in the summer because schools aren’t in session.

The main concern is a major incident can drain a hospital’s blood supply quickly.

Paluch is encouraging Iowans to go to LifeServe’s website and sign up to donate blood at one of a dozen LifeServe Donor Centers around the state.