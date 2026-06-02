Winnebago Veterans Affairs Office Encourages Participation

The Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Office is pushing area veterans to take advantage of benefits which they have earned. Some of these come from the current crisis in the middle east according to Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland.

One of the biggest issues is that those who are area veterans do not take the time to find out what benefits they actually have according to Kleveland.

Kleveland encourages participation in the benefits programs which are offered to area veterans. She explains that all they need to do, or have a family member do is to contact her office.