Primary Election Day in the Area

Area voters are heading to the polls today to vote on candidates in their respective party primaries. Polls Open at 7am and close at 8pm.

State elections are as follows:

Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Iowa as outlined by Ballotpedia.

Josh Turek and Zach Wahls are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Iowa on June 2, 2026.

Republican primary for U.S. Senate Iowa as outlined by Ballotpedia.

Jim Carlin and Ashley Hinson are running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate Iowa on June 2, 2026.

Democratic primary for U.S. House Iowa District 4