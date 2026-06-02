Primary Election Day in the Area
Area voters are heading to the polls today to vote on candidates in their respective party primaries. Polls Open at 7am and close at 8pm.
State elections are as follows:
Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Iowa as outlined by Ballotpedia.
Josh Turek and Zach Wahls are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Iowa on June 2, 2026.
Republican primary for U.S. Senate Iowa as outlined by Ballotpedia.
Jim Carlin and Ashley Hinson are running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate Iowa on June 2, 2026.
Democratic primary for U.S. House Iowa District 4
Democratic primary candidates as outlined by Ballotpedia.
Republican primary for U.S. House Iowa District 4 as outlined by Ballotpedia.
Democratic primary for Governor of Iowa as outlined by Ballotpedia.
Rob Sand is running in the Democratic primary for Governor of Iowa on June 2, 2026.
Republican primary for Governor of Iowa as outlined by Ballotpedia.
Eddie Andrews, Randy Feenstra, Zach Lahn, Brad Sherman, and Adam Steen are running in the Republican primary for Governor of Iowa on June 2, 2026.
In Winnebago County, the precincts are as follows:
Buffalo Grant Lincoln
201 2nd Ave SW
Buffalo Center, IA 50424
Townships: Buffalo, Grant, Lincoln
Includes: Cities of Buffalo Center and Rake
Eden Logan Norway
121 Main St
Scarville, IA 50473
Townships: Eden, Logan, Norway
Includes: City of Scarville
FC3 Forest S3
225 John K Hanson Dr
Forest City, IA 50436
Township: Rural Forest
Includes: Forest City Ward 3 and Rural Forest Township
Forest City Ward 1
101 US-69 N
Forest City, IA 50436
Includes: Forest City Ward 1
Forest City Ward 2
636 N Best St
Forest City , IA 50436
Includes: Forest City Ward 2
Forest City Ward 4
246 S Clark St
Forest City, IA 50436
Includes: Forest City Ward 4
King Linden
102 Jackson St
Thompson, IA 50478
Townships: King, Linden
Includes: City of Thompson
Mt. Valley
101 US-69 N
Forest City, IA 50436
Townships: Mt. Valley, except parts of Sections 30 and 31
Newton Forest
316 Walnut St.
Leland, IA 50453
Townships: Newton, Forest, and part of Sections 30 and 31 of Mt. Valley
Includes: City of Leland
Truman Helgeson Community Center
227 W Main St
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Township: Center
Includes: City of Lake Mills
Winnebago County Attorney
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors District 1
- Terry Durby (R)
- Marvin Gudmonson (R)
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors District 3
- Bill Jensvold (R)
- Brent Swenson (R)
Winnebago County Recorder
- Shanna Eastvold (R)
Winnebago County Treasurer
- Julie A. Swenson (R)
In Hancock County, the precincts are as follows:
Precinct 1
1985 290th St.
Garner, IA 50438
Township: Ellington and Madison
Includes: City of Forest City in Hancock County
Precinct 2
225 S State Ave.
Crystal Lake, IA 50432
Township: Crystal
Includes: City of Crystal Lake
Precinct 3
208 Main
Woden, IA 50484
Township: Bingham
Includes: City of Woden
Precinct 4
170 Main Ave. S
Britt, IA 50423
Townships: Britt, Erin, Orthel
Includes: City of Britt
Precinct 5
2337 Nation Ave.
Britt, IA 50423
Township: Garfield
Precinct 6
416 State St.
Garner, IA 50438
Township: Concord
Includes: City of Garner
Precinct 7
204 E Main St.
Klemme, IA 50449
Townships: Ell, Liberty
Includes: City of Klemme
Precinct 8
110 Wayne St.
Corwith, IA 50430
Townships: Boone, Magor
Includes: City of Corwith
Precinct 9
121 N Main St.
Kanawha, IA 50447
Townships: Amsterdam, Twin Lake
Includes: City of Kanawha
Precinct 10
315 Broadway St.
Goodell, IA 50439
Township: Avery
Includes: City of Goodell
Hancock County Attorney
- Rachel Martinez (R)
Hancock County Board of Supervisors At-large Vote for 2
- Florence Sis Greiman (R)
- Gray Rayhons (R)
Hancock County Recorder
Hancock County Treasurer
- Linda Juhl (R)
1 • Deer Creek, Barton, Union, and part of Grove
202 6th Avenue
Grafton, IA 50440
Includes: City of Grafton
2 • Lincoln
106 South Broadway Street
Manly, IA 50456
Includes: City of Manly
3 • Silver Lake, Bristol, and part of Hartland
106 Main Street
Joice, IA 50446
Includes: City of Joice
4 • Brookfield and Kensett
300 Willow Street
Kensett, IA 50448
Includes: City of Kensett
5 • Danville
214 Main Street
Hanlontown, IA 50444
Includes: City of Hanlontown
6 • Fertile
3494 Eagle Avenue
Fertile, IA 50434
Includes: City of Fertile
7 • Part of both Hartland and Grove
500 Central Avenue
Northwood, IA 50459
Includes: City of Northwood
Worth County Attorney
- Dexter Banks (D)
- Jeffrey H. Greve (R)
Worth County Board of Supervisors District 1
- Marena Henkle (R)
Worth County Board of Supervisors District 3
- Mike Hanson (R)
- Gary H. Hengesteg (R)
Worth County Recorder
- Jolene Hickle (R)
Worth County Treasurer
- Jake Hanson (R)
2 HB LY LN SF EAGLE CENTER 401 5TH ST, LAKOTA, IA 50451
3 GW SN SUMMIT CENTER 304 S SUMMIT ST, BANCROFT, IA 50517
4 RM SUMMIT CENTER 304 S SUMMIT ST, BANCROFT, IA 50517
5 BT BURT ACTIVITY COMPLEX 406 BUSH ST, BURT, IA 50522
6 BF GM PT BUFFALO CREEK ACTIVITY CENTER 542 DIECKMAN ST NE, TITONKA, IA 50480
7 FT CL WHITTEMORE FIRE STATION 405 RAILROAD ST, WHITTEMORE, IA 50598
8 UN CR COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
9 PC COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
10 PR WL WESLEY COMMUNITY CENTER 205 MAIN ST, WESLEY, IA 50483
11 GF WM WHITTEMORE FIRE STATION 405 RAILROAD ST, WHITTEMORE, IA 50598
12 CR RV COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
13 IV COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
14 LV SM LUVERNE COMMUNITY CENTER 109 DEWITT ST, LUVERNE, IA 50560
15 CR1 COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
16 CR2 COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
17 AL1 COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
18 AL2 COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
19 AL3 COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
20 AL4 COLUMBIA EVENTS CENTER 1501 E WALNUT ST, ALGONA, IA 50511
Kossuth County Attorney
- Todd M. Holmes (R)
Kossuth County Board of Supervisors District 1
- Lany Mitchell (D)
- Mike Genrich (R)
- Bruce Pfeffer (R)
Kossuth County Board of Supervisors District 3
- Gary David Miller (R)
- Christopher Zinnel (R)
Kossuth County Board of Supervisors District 4
- Rodney Beenken (R)
- Barry Boland (R)
Kossuth County Recorder
Kossuth County Treasurer
In Wright County, voters will be asked to vote for one candidate from each party:
Wright County Attorney
- Eric R. Simonson (R)
Wright County Board of Supervisors District 1
- Rick Rasmussen (R)
- Greg Schipull (R)
Wright County Board of Supervisors District 5
- Betty Ellis (R)
Wright County Recorder
- Eric J. Russell (R)
Wright County Treasurer
In Cerro Gordo County, the precincts are:
Clear Lake Ward 1
112 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Clear Lake Ward 2
15 N 6th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Clear Lake Ward 3
2010 14th Ave N
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Clear Lake/Grant/Union Twps Pct
4 N Weimer
Ventura, IA 50482
Precinct Map
includes City of Ventura
Falls Twp Pct
3 S Nottingham
Rock Falls, IA 50467
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Plymouth and Rock Falls
Geneseo/Dougherty Twps Pct
114 3rd St N
Rockwell, IA 50469
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Dougherty and Rockwell
Grimes Twp Pct
400 Maple St
Thornton, IA 50479
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Meservey and Thornton
Lake/Lincoln Twps Pct
9184-B 265th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Lime Creek/Mason North Twps Pct
3501 Lime Creek Rd
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 1
213 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 2
944 17th St NE
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 3
440 N Illinois Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 1
220 N Washington Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 2
100 S Pierce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 3
200 14th St NW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 1
304 1st St SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 2
1405 S Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 3
411 S Ohio Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 1
525 6th St SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 2
341 19th St SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 3
2650 Skyview Lane
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason South/Bath/Portland/Owen Twps Pct
12411 Spruce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mt Vernon/Pleasant Valley Twps Pct
402 Main St
Swaledale, IA 50477
Precinct Map
includes City of Swaledale
Voters will be asked to choose one candidate from each party:
Cerro Gordo County Attorney
Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 2
- Cody Williams (D)
- Casey M. Callanan (R)
Cerro Gordo County Recorder
- AnnMarie Legler (D)
Cerro Gordo County Treasurer
- Nikki Fessler (R)
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