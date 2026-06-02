Hancock County Looks at Property Tax Limitations

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will see the beginning of a new fiscal year at the end of June. This will be the last budget that the board will have the freedom to set property tax levels without a cap.

The Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds have imposed a cap of 2% on increases that the county can levy. According to Hancock County Supervisor and Board Chairman Bud Jermeland, the next budget negotiations will be much different under the new rules.

Jermeland explained that there are two main budgets which will be effected.

Jermeland does not know where the cuts will be, but hopes that it will not affect any personnel.