Forest City Looks at Nuisance Issues

Forest City officials are being made aware of potential nuisance properties within the city. As a result, Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes is reminding residents to keep their yards up to code.

According to Mikes, tall grasses and unkept yards are one of the major issues that the city looks at which fall under a specific code.

According to Mikes, there are other nuisance issues which the city has had to deal with.

Those with questions about nuisance issues should contact the Forest City Hall.