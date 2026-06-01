Obituaries

Vicki Whitty

Belmond

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2026

Vicki L. Whitty, 74, of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street Northeast, in Belmond. Bural will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Scriptural Wake to follow.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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