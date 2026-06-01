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The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 6/1/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: May 29, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.
3. Approve claims for payment.
4. Open forum for public input.
5. Approve hire for Clerk position in Wright County Auditor’s Office.
6. Consider Resolution 2026-18 for Interfund Transfer from General Basic to Conservation Reserve.
7. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
8. Old Business.
9. New Business.
10. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last meeting.
3. Approve drainage claims.
4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.
5. Review previous work orders submitted.
6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices. .
7. 9:30 a.m. Set Public Hearing date and time on DD 169 Engineer’s Report.
Department Head Meeting

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: May 29, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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