The Winnebago County Supervisors to Set Discussion on New Ordinances

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting from your computer, laptop, IPhone, or IPad by going to the story on either kiow.com or b1031.com.

The board will look at a pair of proposed ordinances which need to have a public hearing for. The first outlines appointed attorney fees for public defense. The second sets parameters for nuisance properties. Both of these will have to have dates and times set for public opinion.

The board will look into drainage matters. One of these is in regards to Drainage District 92 reclassification errors. The second involves Drainage District 65 and the need to both repair it and reclassify it. It will also need to have an engineer conduct a study on the reclassification.

The board will also hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of secondary roads.