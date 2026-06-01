The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 6/1/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/389216573
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
Bridge Weight Limit Posting Resolution
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system, discuss and possibly consider quote(s) for time
clock/time reporting system
10:00 a.m. Discuss nuisance properties in Duncan, discuss and possibly consider sending letter of response
to Hayfield property, possibly consider sending letters and/or serving abatement notices to
properties
10:20 a.m. Consider claims
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
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