The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 6/1/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/389216573

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

Bridge Weight Limit Posting Resolution

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system, discuss and possibly consider quote(s) for time

clock/time reporting system

10:00 a.m. Discuss nuisance properties in Duncan, discuss and possibly consider sending letter of response

to Hayfield property, possibly consider sending letters and/or serving abatement notices to

properties

10:20 a.m. Consider claims

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**