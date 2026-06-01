The Forest City Council Meeting for 6/1/26

The Forest City Council will meet Monday evening beginning at 7pm. Join the meeting on your laptop, IPad, phone, or computer by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/dvs-twyy-ech

The proposed agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Attachments: 05-18-2026 Minutes Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Library Minutes 04-2026 Attachments: Library Minutes 04-2026 Approve Invoices Attachments: 06/01/2026 Claims Approve Licenses & Permits, Shooters Liquor license July 15th thru 19th 2026 Special Event at the Boman Fine Arts, Cobblestone Inn & Suites Forest City Liqour License

BUSINESS

FY26 Budget Amendment and Resolution 25-26-37 Attachments: Resolution 25-26-37 FY26 Budget Amendment APPROVE 2ND READING OF ORDINANCE 863 TO IMPLEMENT A FUEL AND PURCHASED POWER COST ADJUSTMENT FOR THE ELECTRICAL UTILITY SYSTEM FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA. Attachments: ORDINANCE 863 APPROVE 2ND READING OF ORDINANCE 864 TO AMEND CHAPTER 111.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES TO UPDATE THE RATES FOR THE ELECTRICAL UTILITY SYSTEM FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA. Attachments: ORDINANCE 864 KIOW Radio Station and Hero’s Lounge are requesting to close the road on Clark Street on August 10th, 2026, to host an America 250th event. Approve Bid for Nuisance Mowing 2026 Attachments: Bid 2026 Mowing Dionne Lopez 1st presentation on the progress of the new website STAFF REPORTS PUBLIC FORUM This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes. ADJOURNMENT