The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 6/1/26
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday beginning at 10am. Join the meeting on your computer, laptop, or phone by clicking the link below:
https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fmeet%2F288093329658%3Fp%3DApwNkL2UdJL38VNuPf%26anon%3Dtrue&type=meet&deeplinkId=076d7c62-8e01-43b0-8187-47e2001e6d9e&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true
The proposed agenda is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. May 26, 2026 Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. Public Hearing on the Proposed Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate of Cost for the
Rockwell Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility – Soil Correction, Grading & Utilities Project
a. Resolution Adopting Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate of Cost
b. Review Bid Tab
c. Resolution Making Award of Contract
d. Resolution Approving Contract and Bond Subject to County Staff/Engineer Review
5. County Engineer –
6. County Engineer – HMA Resurfacing Project – FM-C017(127)—55-17 (S34 from 150th Street to 210th
Street)
a. Motion to Accept or Reject Bid from Heartland Asphalt
b. Authorize Chair to Sign Documents
c. Resolution Authorizing County Engineer to Sign Required Documentation in Doc Express
7. Consideration of Fair Board request to use grant match dollars for completed tree removal
8. Consider Application for Permit to Display Fireworks for Sandra Paulsen
9. Consider Application for Permit to Display Fireworks for Tim Navratil-Lucky’s Last Resort
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
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