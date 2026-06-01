Richard Lindval, 91, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at The Meadows Assisted Living in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 5, 2026 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Craig Luttrell. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.