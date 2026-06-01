Phyllis Disque

Phyllis G. Disque, age 89, of Forest City, IA, passed away at the Lake Mills Care Center on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Visitation for Phyllis will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2026 at Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 6, 2026 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, 40041 150th Ave., Leland, Iowa 50453 with Dr. Bob Sarver officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to West Prairie Lutheran Church.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Grace Disque was born on April 10, 1937, in Osage, Iowa. She was the youngest daughter of Fritz and Elfriede Muller and grew up alongside her sister, Elaine. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Osage.

Phyllis attended country school and completed her grade school education at Washington Elementary School in Osage. She graduated from Osage High School in 1955 and later continued her education at NIACC, earning training as a medical assistant.

Throughout her life, Phyllis held a variety of jobs and embraced every opportunity with dedication and enthusiasm. Her work included an egg candler, nurse’s aide, telephone operator, various positions at Forester and Winnebago, an inspector at Fleetguard in Lake Mills, and as an assistant at the Animal Medical Hospital in Mason City. Her entrepreneurial spirit eventually led her to establish Shiloh Kennels in Forest City, a business she owned and operated for more than 30 years. A licensed professional breeder and accomplished dog groomer for over 25 years, Phyllis became widely respected for her knowledge, care, and commitment to the dogs she raised.

Dogs were truly her passion. She showed dogs throughout the years, earning numerous championships and raising many quality puppies. She founded a dog magazine for breeders, contributed articles, and helped write a book on Pomeranians. She was active in the Mason City Kennel Club for more than 30 years and belonged to both local and national breeder organizations. Those who knew Phyllis understood that dogs held a special place in her heart. As she often said, if you spelled the word ‘dog’ backward, it became ‘God’—a reflection of the deep affection she had for her beloved companions.

Phyllis was also devoted to her faith and community. She was a member of West Prairie Lutheran Church where she served on the church council and remained active in congregational life.

She married Daryl Moore of Riceville, Iowa, and together they had two sons, Monte Moore and Brett Moore. The couple would later divorce. Phyllis also married Ron Suby. This marriage also ended in divorce.

Phyllis married Richard Disque in 1994. Richard became her best friend and the love of her life. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2013.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, attending auctions, following politics, and spending time at her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. Phyllis was proud to have biked one of the first RAGBRAIs with her sons. She will most be remembered for her love of dogs.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Monte (Dawn) of Forest City and Brett (Ree) of Lake Mills; stepson, Joey Disque of Federal Way, Washington; grandchildren, Caitlin (Peter) Thompson, Mariah (Terence) Waltman, Riley (Jessica) Moore, and Natalie (Terence) West; step-grandchildren, Jake (Melissa) Reynoldson, Daniel Disque, Becky (Mike) Madison, Cristy (Jeremy) Swim, Sammy (Jordan) Hill, and Darcy Nelson; one great grandchild; ten step-great grandchildren; niece, Debra Manley and family; and extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Elfriede Muller; husband, Richard; sister, Elaine (Raymond) Ritz; and infant brother, Ramon Muller.