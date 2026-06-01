Judy DeNio Wachowiak, 72, of Clear Lake, formerly of Dows, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2026, the University of Iowa Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Sefton Center, 203 West Train Street, Dows. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.