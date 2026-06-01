Obituaries

Judy DeNio Wachowiak

Clear Lake

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2026

Judy DeNio Wachowiak, 72, of Clear Lake, formerly of Dows, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2026, the University of Iowa Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Sefton Center, 203 West Train Street, Dows. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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