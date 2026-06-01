Janet Tjarks

Janet K. Tjarks, 71, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2026, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at One Vision Kinney Lindstrom Center, 600 Glen Oaks Dr., Clear Lake. Burial will be at the Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to One Vision.

Janet Kay Tjarks was born on December 11, 1954, to Henry and Anna (Ahlfs) Tjarks in Britt. From the time Janet was a little girl, her parents knew she was special. She lived at home until the age of 13, when she moved to Pine Rest Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

When Janet’s parents learned of Handicap Village (now One Vision) opening just 20 miles from their home, they immediately knew that God had provided an answer to their prayers. Janet moved onto campus when she was 19, and resided in various cottages until 2020, when she moved into a One Vision Home.

One Vision became Janet’s second home, with support staff and roommates becoming her second family.

Though Janet’s words were few, she was very good at expressing her likes and dislikes. The more you got to know her, the more you understood her. While on campus, Janet loved to walk the paths and visit the other cottages for a cup of coffee. She went to the Activity Center every day, fulfilling her job shredding paper. She enjoyed going to music class and being in the hot tub. Being warm and cozy in her bed was her favorite.

Janet was always watching what was going on; not much escaped her. She loved visits from family, who took her to McDonalds for ice cream and pop.

Though tiny, Janet was mighty. She had an infectious smile and enjoyed being around those who accepted her.

Janet is survived by her sisters, Judy (Terry) Winters of Dayton, OH, Carol Fennema of Santa Clara, CA, and Deb (Doug) Potter of Joice; brother, Vern (Beth) Tjarks of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Roger Fennema.

Janet will be missed by her family and her One Vision family of 52 years. The love and care given to her by the staff will never be forgotten.