African Growth and Opportunity Act Review Provides Opportunity to Push for Trade Access

The U.S. Meat Export Federation is asking the U.S. Trade Representative to look at how some African

nations are restricting imports of U.S. beef and pork. USMEF Director of Export Services Jim Remcheck explains.

In comments to USTR, USMEF listed some specific trade challenges. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/06/Remcheck-Cut-2.mp3

For more, visit USMEF.org.