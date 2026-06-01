AudioLocal NewsMedia

African Growth and Opportunity Act Review Provides Opportunity to Push for Trade Access

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2026

The U.S. Meat Export Federation is asking the U.S. Trade Representative to look at how some African
nations are restricting imports of U.S. beef and pork. USMEF Director of Export Services Jim Remcheck explains.

 

In comments to USTR, USMEF listed some specific trade challenges.

 

For more, visit USMEF.org.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: June 1, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button