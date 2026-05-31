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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Hospital Programs and Foster Care
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley was in Lake Mills meeting with area businessmen and officials. He took a moment to sit down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on a couple of local issues in our Sunday Talk.
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