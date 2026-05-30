Hancock County Holds Off on the Timeclock Decision

Employees with Hancock County are going to have to wait a little longer on whether or not they will have to use timeclocks at work. The Board of Supervisors have tabled the matter according to Supervisor and Board Chairman Bud Jermeland.

He found that the use of timeclocks by counties across Iowa is rather limited.

Jermeland along with the other supervisors realized some of the implications that needed to be addressed before moving forward.

There is no rush to move forward with the purchase and implementation of the system according to Jermeland especially in the new property tax revenue environment imposed by the Iowa Legislature limiting levels of percentages that counties can tax property owners.

The supervisors will take up the issue at a later date.