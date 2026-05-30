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Forest City Rotary Works on It’s Pammel Park Butterfly Garden

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 28, 2026

The Forest City Rotary was busy earlier in this month with its’ Butterfly Garden according to Rotary Club President Andrew Fedders.

Fedders admitted that the work is not yet complete at the Butterfly Garden.

The garden is located in Pammel Park.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 28, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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