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Forest City Rotary Works on It’s Pammel Park Butterfly Garden
The Forest City Rotary was busy earlier in this month with its’ Butterfly Garden according to Rotary Club President Andrew Fedders.
Fedders admitted that the work is not yet complete at the Butterfly Garden.
The garden is located in Pammel Park.
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