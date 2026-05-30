Forest City Makes Roadside Changes
Those who are familiar with Clark Street in Forest City have probably seen a few subtle changes according to City Administrator Tony Mikes.
The city had a decision to make regarding whether to replace the bump out or pave over it.
This brought up the need by city officials to go to the other side of the street and do the same according to Mikes.
City workers will look to remove that extended curb soon.
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