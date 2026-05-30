Armstrong Man Killed in Highway 9 Crash East of Estherville

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — An Armstrong man was killed and a Hawarden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening east of Estherville.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:42 p.m. Friday, May 29, in the 4100 block of Highway 9, east of Estherville near 410th Avenue.

Authorities say 41-year-old John James Bumgart of Armstrong was driving a 1996 GMC Sierra C1500 westbound on Highway 9 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound semi tractor driven by 50-year-old Karie Marie Eisma of Hawarden.

After the crash, Bumgart’s vehicle entered the north ditch. The semi went into the south ditch, caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Bumgart was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Eisma was injured and transported by Estherville ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Estherville. The report says she was wearing a seatbelt.

The semi was registered to Eisma Trucking, Inc. of Hawarden.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by additional officers. The crash remains under investigation.