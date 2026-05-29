Sandi Jo Pringnitz, 67, of Garner (formerly of Kanawha), passed away May 10, 2026, at her home in Garner, Iowa

Funeral services for Sandi Jo will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Garner United Methodist Church. Visitation will be

held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Sandi Jo Pringnitz, daughter of Ronald and Marjorie (Pilquist) Pringnitz, was born on February 3, 1959, in Belmond. She grew up on the family farm near Kanawha, where she loved spending time outdoors, exploring nature, and riding around the farm with her dad. She had a soft spot for the farm kittens and enjoyed playing with them.

Sandi attended school at Happy Arc in Garner and later worked through OneVision’s supported employment program. In her mid-twenties, Sandi made the decision to move to OneVision (then Handicap Village) to become more independent and resided there until her death. She loved her friends there, including those who worked at her home; they were like family to her. Sandi generously gave her time volunteering at local nursing homes, where she enjoyed helping others and visiting with residents.

Sandi loved to swim and competed in swim events through Special Olympics. She loved going out to eat with friends, especially pancakes at Perkins and pizza at Pizza Ranch. She enjoyed reading; Laura Ingalls Wilder was a favored author. She also treasured her time participating in Bible study and church; and the friendships she made there. Sandi was always on top of the weather, getting the latest updates from Alexa each morning. She would often be heard singing “Jingle Bells” with a forecast of snow.

Sandi is survived by her siblings, Tami Guerrier of Huntersville, North Carolina, Steve Pringnitz (Linda) of Willis, Texas, and Jill French (Scott Mollenkopf) of Greensboro, North Carolina and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Peter French.