Military Appreciation Month Winds Down
While many of us have celebrated Memorial Day, some do not know that May is also Military Appreciation Month according to Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland.
What is often overlooked is the sacrifices that families make while their military member is away on duty.
The whole purpose of the month is to highlight those who make those military sacrifices in its many forms.
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