Mason City motorcyclist seriously injured in Worth County crash

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Mason City man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash on Highway 9 in Worth County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 42-year-old Jeffery Collins of Mason City was traveling westbound on Highway 9 near the intersection with A45 around 7:14 p.m. Thursday, May 28, when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve.

The report said the Harley-Davidson was traveling at a high rate of speed before entering the north ditch. Collins was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

Collins was transported by Forest City Ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

The crash report lists the motorcycle as a 2018 Harley-Davidson, though the narrative portion of the report describes it as a 2008 Harley-Davidson.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Hanlontown Fire Department, Fertile Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance and MercyOne AirMed.

The crash remains under investigation.