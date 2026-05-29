Leland City Council to Address the Update on the Proposed Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City Council of the City of Leland, Iowa, met in special session on May 28th. Mayor Jason Sturgal gave an update on the proposed new Wastewater Treatment Facility. Afterward, meeting attendees addressed the Council and the Mayor with questions and their feedback on the project. Sturgal had discussed the matter in a special session on the 26th after the city council adopted the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 26/27 for the city.

The council and mayor will hold an informational meeting on Saturday at 11am in City Hall.