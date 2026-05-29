High School Soccer: 2026 NCC All-Conference Boys Soccer Teams
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Wright County, and Clear Lake are Very Well Represented
Yesterday, the North Central Conference (NCC) released the all-conference teams for the 2026 boys soccer season. The teams were selected by league coaches. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior AJ Fuentes was the lone unanimous selection on this year’s team. Fuentes led the conference in goals with 20 and in points with 45. Remarkably, 17 of the 34 players on this year’s teams come from KIOW area schools (GHV, Wright County, and Clear Lake), proving boys soccer in the area is as strong as anywhere in the state.
1st Team
Name Pos Gr School
AJ. Fuentes * F Jr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Hunter Rieken F Jr Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Jorge Luis Guzman F Fr Wright County
Brandon Asaeda MF Sr Iowa Falls-Alden
Anir Akdim MF Sr Wright County
Sam Katter MF Jr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Colby Archer D Sr Clear Lake
Santiago De Leon Juarez D Sr Wright County
Abisai Ramirez-Carmona D Jr Webster City
Juan Medina G Sr Wright County
Gavin Wachal U Sr Iowa Falls-Alden
Aaron Mendoza-Ramirez U Jr Webster City
Jerry Hernandez U So Wright County
* – denotes unanimous selections
2nd Team
Name Pos Gr School
Trevor Theobald F Sr Clear Lake
David Villelas F Jr Webster City
Christian Zavala F Jr Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Anderson Diaz MF Sr Wright County
Luke Moore MF Sr Clear Lake
Dany Morales MF Jr Webster City
Preston Banks D Sr Charles City
Braiden Swanson D Sr Humboldt
Grayson Henderson D So Webster City
Sullivan Gerleman G Sr Charles City
Blake Buitenwerf U Sr Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Aaron Alaniz U Jr Wright County
3rd Team
Name Gr School
Tyne England Sr Iowa Falls-Alden
Selvin Gonzalez Sr Wright County
Caleb Hall Sr Clear Lake
Karson Rubel Sr Humboldt
Jonathan Bamaca Jr Wright County
Jaime Martinez Andrial So Webster City
Sean Jones So Charles City
Oziel Trevino So Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Kennedy Puac Fr Wright County
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