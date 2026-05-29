Forest City Looks at Electric Utility Rate Increases

The Forest City Council was recently asked to amend a chapter of the code of ordinances which would update the rates for the electrical utility system for the city.

City Administrator Tony Mikes explained. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/05/FCRate.wav

No set rate amount has been set with regard to the change. This will be established later by the council. It is expected to affect all residents in the city.