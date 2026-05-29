Hancock County Reviews Maintenance Request

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors heard from Jake Schreur, Head of Maintenance with the county regarding updates on maintenance. He

asked the board to possibly consider quotes for items for Maintenance/Storage Garage which included a quote for purchase of halotron extinguishers. Supervisor and Board Chairman Bud Jermeland feels that the county is happy with the space.

The county had been storing permanent files in separate secure locations according to Jermeland.

According to Jermeland, the facility is more than just a file storage location.

The board looked at bids for the new extinguishers and other items needed for courthouse maintenance. Jermeland explained that the board took these bids into careful consideration.

Schreur will go ahead and make the necessary purchases for his department.