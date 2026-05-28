Rita Charlson

Rita Kay Charlson, age 74, of rural Forest City, IA, passed away at home on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 1, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. Visitation for Rita will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City, IA is assisting the family.