NIACC Unveils 2026-2027 Performing Arts and Leadership Series

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2026-2027 Performing Arts and Leadership Series, featuring an extraordinary lineup of award-winning performers, Broadway shows, acclaimed speakers, and spectacular performances all-around. “As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, this season is centered around themes of home and heritage, while still providing the rich variety of performances our patrons have come to expect. Our 2026-2027 season truly offers something for everyone!” – Jared Barnes, NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series Director Season tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, July 14, at 9 a.m. For tickets, call or visit the NIACC Box Office on campus (641-422-4188), or purchase online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice The North Iowa Community Auditorium is conveniently located on NIACC’s beautiful 500-acre campus on the east side of Mason City. Situated just two hours south of Minneapolis–Saint Paul and two hours north of Des Moines, the auditorium offers easy access from both the Avenue of the Saints and Interstate 35. NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series patrons can enjoy free, convenient parking, concessions, as well as several accessibility features and services, providing a welcoming experience for all. NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series 2026-2027 Schedule:

Skerryvore Wednesday, September 16, 2026 7:00 PM The Dreamboats Saturday, September 26, 2026 7:00 PM Dominating the Storm: A Heart-Pumping Evening with Reed Timmer Tuesday, September 29, 2026 7:00 PM Tony Danza: Standards and Stories Saturday, October 3, 2026 7:00 PM Waitress Thursday, October 8, 2026 7:00 PM Carpenters: The Songs, The Stories Thursday, October 15, 2026 7:00 PM Conor Knighton: Leave Only Footprints Sunday, October 25, 2026 3:00 PM The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass Thursday, October 29, 2026 7:00 PM Chris Funk the Wonderist: Redefining Wonder Tuesday, November 17, 2026 7:00 PM Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration Thursday, December 10, 2026 7:00 PM Emmet Cahill: Christmas in Ireland Sunday, December 13, 2026 3:00 PM Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy Saturday, January 16, 2027 7:00 PM Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! Thursday, February 18, 2027 7:00 PM The Boy Band Project Saturday, February 27, 2027 7:00 PM Shucked Tuesday, March 23, 2027 7:00 PM The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System Tuesday, March 30, 2027 6:30 PM Uptown Thursday, April 22, 2027 7:00 PM Menopause the Musical Saturday, May 1, 2027 7:00 PM

Skerryvore

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 7:00 PM

They’re like no one else: epic of melody, intimate of feeling, and plugged into the roots of Scotland but blasting out to the world. Four-time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award, Skerryvore have evolved from their humble beginnings to become one of the country’s leading forces in a thriving live music scene. At the forefront of a movement that has reinvented and reignited a traditional Scottish scene for a modern, multicultural audience. With a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore represent the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music. Their seven studio albums demonstrate the wide range of influences the individual musicians bring to the mix – a unique fusion of folk, pop, and rock.

Learn more at Skerryvore.com

Level 1: $38 • Level 2: $28 • Level 3: $23*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: KGLO AM – CONNOISSEUR MEDIA

The Dreamboats

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 7:00 PM

Dive into a musical time machine with The Dreamboats as they bring back the magic of classic, retro rock ‘n’ roll! Infusing the timeless sounds of the 50s & 60s with a fresh, contemporary energy, this Canadian quartet promises an evening of non-stop dancing, nostalgic melodies, and electrifying entertainment. Experience the heartthrob appeal and contagious energy reminiscent of icons like Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Chuck Berry, and more, brought to life by these charismatic performers.

Whether you’re reliving the classics or discovering them for the first time, The Dreamboats promise a night of unforgettable entertainment. Fall in love all over again—with rock ‘n’ roll!

Learn more at TheDreamboatsBand.com

Level 1: $38 • Level 2: $28 • Level 3: $23*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES



MBT BANK & THE HANSON FAMILY FOUNDATION and JOYCE NIELSEN IN MEMORY OF JACK NIELSEN Sponsored by:MBT BANK & THE HANSON FAMILY FOUNDATION and JOYCE NIELSEN IN MEMORY OF JACK NIELSEN

Dominate the Storm: A Heart-Pumping Evening with Reed Timmer – America’s Most Famous Storm Chaser

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 7:00 PM

In this one-of-a-kind event, extreme meteorologist and storm chaser Dr. Reed Timmer shares gripping stories from his groundbreaking career. Experience the thrill of his most unforgettable chases and get an inside look at cutting-edge technology and techniques used to intercept some of the most powerful storms on the planet. Graduating with a PhD in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma, Timmer is not only a hardcore storm chaser, but also a scientist driven to unravel the mysteries behind these destructive storms and how they are changing over time. “Never stop chasing” isn’t just a motto for Reed Timmer, but a way of life.

Learn more at TeamDominator.com

Level 1: $35 • Level 2: $25 • Level 3: $25*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: GLOBE GAZETTE and KIMT-TV

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 7:00 PM

Tony Danza and his four-piece band are coming to NIACC with their hit live show, Standards & Stories. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. Danza has been one of the most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on Taxi and Who’s The Boss, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and Honeymoon in Vegas, with the New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high”.

Learn more at TonyDanza.com

Level 1: $79 • Level 2: $69 • Level 3: $59*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by:

JOYCE NIELSEN IN MEMORY OF JACK NIELSEN and

NEUROSURGERY OF NORTH IOWA – DR. SANDEEP BHANGOO & DR. SOLOMON ONDOMA.

WAITRESS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 7:00 PM

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. This hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award®-winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chess) and original direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus (1776, Jagged Little Pill, Pippin). Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Adult Content: Recommended for ages 12+

Learn more at WaitressTheMusical.com

Level 1: $99 • Level 2: $89 • Level 3: $89*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: DR. TOM JOHNSTON IN MEMORY OF PATRICIA JOHNSTON

Carpenters: The Songs, The Stories

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 7:00 PM

Experience a dynamic, uplifting musical journey sharing the love, care, and genius that defined the Carpenters’ timeless music. This captivating concert masterfully weaves together the fascinating tales behind the songs and the meticulous craftsmanship that defined the duo’s signature sound. Born from a place of deep respect and admiration for Richard and Karen, Helen Welch’s Carpenters: The Songs, The Stories has received Richard Carpenter’s blessing. Helen herself is a critically acclaimed vocalist, West End/Broadway performer, entertainer, and world-renowned producer and bandleader.

Learn more at HelenWelch.com

Level 1: $52 • Level 2: $42 • Level 3: $32*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: THE G.G. GEORGE FAMILY and HENKEL CONSTRUCTION

Conor Knighton: Leave Only Footprints SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 3:00 PM

Conor Knighton is a national correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning—the country’s #1 morning news show—and the author of The New York Times Bestseller Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park. His reports for CBS Sunday Morning have covered everything from the Scandinavian obsession with salty licorice to what it’s like to wake up on Wake Island, one of America’s most remote military bases. He’s the creator and producer of “On the Trail,” a series about the U.S. national parks, and “Island Hopping,” a series of segments set on islands across the world, from St. Pierre to the Seychelles. Conor has won five Emmy Awards® as part of the Sunday Morning team. His feature reporting has also earned a National Headliner Award and an LA Press Club Award.

Learn more at ConorKnighton.com

Level 1: $35 • Level 2: $25 • Level 3: $25*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: THE G.G. GEORGE FAMILY and SAM & DEB HUNT

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, 7:00 PM

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is America’s premier large brass ensemble. A group that always reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture, RMPBB is dedicated to the notion that music is a gift to be enjoyed by everyone. The ensemble is especially dedicated to reaching out to the world’s youth and inspiring them to reach for their dreams. A veritable “dream team” of virtuoso brass players, the group burst onto the music scene with a debut performance in Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center in Verizon Hall, a residency for the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, and a special feature on the National Public Radio show, “All Things Considered.”

Learn more at RMPBB.com

Level 1: $38 • Level 2: $28 • Level 3: $28* • Students K-12: $10*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: HEARING ASSOCIATES and KCMR 97.9 FM

Chris Funk: The Wonderist – Redefining Wonder

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 7:00 PM

Chris Funk’s REDEFINING WONDER is an engaging multimedia experience that has audiences talking and scratching their heads for years to come. From NBC’s America’s Got Talent, CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us & Masters of Illusion, FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen and Syfy’s Wizard Wars, Chris has pioneered the use of instruments like the violin, guitar and more into his show. Chris tells his story on how he integrated his love for music and magic in a show unlike any other. A mesmerizing violin concerto that brings objects to life, paired with a hypnotic guitar loop that transforms sound into magic, his show is in a league of its own. The live-feed camera and interactive videos bring audiences up onstage and into the action, delivering a show that family audiences will treasure.

Learn more at ChrisFunkMagic.com

Level 1: $38 • Level 2: $28 • Level 3: $28*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: FIRST CITIZENS BANK and VISIT MASON CITY

______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ _

Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration LIVE!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 7:00 PM

Jim Brickman’s A Christmas Celebration is a holiday concert event filled with music, laughter and beautiful moments that last a lifetime. Be a part of the magic and join audiences, of all ages, who call it their favorite Yuletide tradition. Some even say it’s “The best Christmas show ever.” Grab your seats and find out for yourself! Jim Brickman’s distinctive piano style and captivating live performances have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music. The hit-making songwriter is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 Number One albums, 32 Top 20 Radio Singles, two Grammy® nominations, and Gospel Music’s Dove Award. Hope, faith, and peace are truly at the heart of Jim Brickman’s passionate songwriting.

Learn more at JimBrickman.com

Level 1: $52 • Level 2: $42 • Level 3: $32*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: MASON CITY CLINIC, PC and NORTH IOWA EYE CLINIC

Emmet Cahill: Christmas in Ireland

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 3:00 PM

After an unforgettable evening with Celtic Thunder last season, we are thrilled to welcome Emmet Cahill back to NIACC for the holidays, joined by Seamus Brett and a string quartet. Experience stunning renditions of your favorite Christmas carols, including O Holy Night, Adeste Fideles, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Silent Night, and more. Emmet Cahill: Christmas in Ireland will take you on a musical journey to Ireland, featuring beloved carols, Christmas stories from the Emerald Isle, and Irish classics such as Danny Boy, An Irish Lullaby, and When Irish Eyes Are Smiling. A star of the PBS phenomenon Celtic Thunder, Emmet Cahill sold out his debut solo performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall and has appeared with the world-famous Tabernacle Choir. He is quickly earning a reputation as one of the leading voices of his generation.

Learn more at EmmetCahill.com

Level 1: $42 • Level 2: $32 • Level 3: $32*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: MASON CITY CLINIC, PC

Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16, 7:00 PM

Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy tells the uproarious story of three hapless showbiz partners whose big break ends in a spectacular four-minute disaster on national TV. Years later, the trio reunites to tell their side of the story in a whirlwind of comedy, magic, music, and heart. Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean tell their rags-to-rags story earnestly, with hysterical results. Butternut is a musician, a vulnerable soul with a lounge lizard smile. Maxwell is an uncertain magician with an attitude. Bean is an irrepressible, all-over-the-map entertainer with big dreams. A true family favorite, Triple Espresso’s humor and heart have earned praise from critics and fans alike.

Learn more at TripleEspresso.com

Level 1: $48 • Level 2: $38 • Level 3: $28*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: NSB BANK

Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! By Hal Holbrook

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 7:00 PM

Emmy Award®-winning actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame inductee Richard Thomas brings to life “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times) in Mark Twain Tonight!, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) humor. Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, and on Netflix’s Ozark, Richard Thomas returned to Broadway for David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters, directed by Kenny Leon, earning him his second Tony® nomination. Beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight! since the original.

Recommended for ages 12+

Learn more at TwainPlay.com

Level 1: $99 • Level 2: $89 • Level 3: $89*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: SUKUP MANUFACTURING

The Boy Band Project

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 7:00 PM

The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. The boys re-imagine the sound, movement, and energy of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, Boyz II Men, Jonas Brothers, and more. This musical thrill-fest features a group of boys direct from Broadway’s Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, and Rock of Ages. Even if you’ve never demolished a Trapper Keeper with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it’s 1999 before you can say Bye, Bye, Bye.

Learn more at TheBoyBandProject.net

Level 1: $38 • Level 2: $28 • Level 3: $28*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: DRS. DOUGLAS & MELISSA SUMMERFIELD

SHUCKED

TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 7:00 PM

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Tony Award®-winning Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

SHUCKED is recommended for ages 10+. SHUCKED contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.

Learn more at ShuckedMusical.com

Level 1: $99 • Level 2: $89 • Level 3: $89*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: DR. TOM JOHNSTON IN MEMORY OF PATRICIA JOHNSTON

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System

TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 6:30 PM

When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! When rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic.

Music and Lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson

Book by Marshall Pailet

Original Direction and Choreography by Connor Gallagher

Scenic Design by Jason Sherwood

Costume Design by Sarah Cubbage

THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered marks of Scholastic Inc.

Level 1: $38 • Level 2: $38 • Level 3: $38* • Youth 12 and Under: $23*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: CURRIES – ASSA ABLOY and COUNTRY INN & SUITES BY RADISSON

Uptown

THURSDAY, APRIL 22, 7:00 PM

Fusing Bruno Mars-caliber stage presence with top-tier vocals and wall-to-wall choreography, the men of Uptown combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today in a unique and modern show that gets every crowd on their feet! Born in New York City (the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul music), the group exudes unparalleled energy with their blend of contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music. Every single member of Uptown is a world-class soloist, with frequent comparisons to the artistry of icons like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye; when they come together as one collective, the resulting remix creates “the most electrifying show you’ll see this decade!” (Agua Caliente, Palm Springs CA).

Learn more at UptownOfficial.com

Level 1: $52 • Level 2: $42 • Level 3: $32*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: NSB BANK and 103.7 THE FOX – COLOFF MEDIA

Menopause The Musical®

25th Anniversary Tour

MTM Myrtle Beach 2026 Cast: Ingrid Cole, Nancy Slusser, Stacey Harris, and Anise Ritchie

SATURDAY, MAY 1, 7:00 PM

Menopause The Musical® – Join the party in celebrating two decades of laughter & sisterhood!

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND hot flashes, forgetfulness, wrinkles, night sweats, chocolate binges, and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 25 years!

It’s the hilarious celebration of women and The Change!®

Learn more at MenopauseTheMusical.com

Level 1: $69 • Level 2: $59 • Level 3: $59*

*NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEASON TICKET PURCHASES

Sponsored by: FIRST STATE BANK OF BELMOND

______________________________ ______________________________ ______________________________ ___________

The Broadway Sponsor for the 2026-2027 Performing Arts and Leadership Series is DR. TOM JOHNSTON IN MEMORY OF PATRICIA JOHNSTON.

Platinum Sponsors include MASON CITY CLINIC P.C., NSB BANK, G.G. GEORGE FAMILY, and JOYCE NIELSEN IN MEMORY OF JACK NIELSEN.

Gold Sponsors include THE HANSON FAMILY FOUNDATION & MBT BANK, SUKUP MANUFACTURING CO., FIRST CITIZENS BANK, HENKEL CONSTRUCTION, FIRST STATE BANK OF BELMOND, CURRIES – ASSA ABLOY, DRS. DOUGLAS & MELISSA SUMMERFIELD, NORTH IOWA EYE CLINIC, SAM & DEB HUNT, NEUROSURGERY OF NORTH IOWA – DR. SANDEEP BHANGOO & DR. SOLOMON ONDOMA.