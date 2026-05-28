Iowa’s Free Fishing Weekend Set for June 5-7

DES MOINES — Iowa residents can fish without buying a license June 5, 6 and 7 as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ annual Free Fishing Weekend.

The three-day event is designed to give families, new anglers and longtime fishermen a chance to enjoy Iowa’s lakes, rivers, streams and neighborhood ponds. All other fishing regulations remain in place.

The DNR says Free Fishing Weekend is a good opportunity to learn how to fish, take children fishing or introduce a friend to the sport. Hands-on events are scheduled across the state to help beginners get started.

In northern Iowa, residents will have several options to take part.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will host a Free Fishing Weekend event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine near Forest City. Fishing poles, tackle and bait will be available to borrow at the boat ramp, and instruction will be offered for anyone who needs help. Fishing handouts will also be available. The event is open to all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens.

In Floyd County, a Family Fishing Clinic is scheduled for Friday, June 5, at Trowbridge Wildlife Area, 1958 Gilbert Ave., Charles City. Participants will be able to practice casting, decorate a fishing towel and learn how to tie knots. Drawings for fishing gear will be held for those who pre-register.

Clear Lake is also listed as a Free Fishing Weekend location, with sport fishing license requirements waived for Iowa residents from Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7.

Check out where FREE FISHING EVENTS will be held through out Iowa this weekend.

The DNR says fishing experts will be available at select events across Iowa to help people build confidence and learn basic fishing skills. Residents can find additional events by using the DNR’s Outdoor Events in Iowa interactive map and looking for the blue fish icon.

Anyone age 16 or older normally needs a fishing license to fish Iowa waters, but that license requirement is waived for Iowa residents during Free Fishing Weekend. Anglers are still required to follow all other fishing rules, including size limits, daily limits and special area regulations.