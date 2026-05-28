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Hancock County Reviews a Pipeline Proposal

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 hours agoLast Updated: May 27, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were asked to consider a project involving a pipeline. Supervisor and Chairman Bud Jermeland explained what the Riverhawk Pipeline Utility Project was about.

According to Jermeland, the pipeline is part of a future expansion for Alliant Energy. No start time on the project has been approved.

The board will hear from the public concerning the pipeline in the informational meeting on June 23rd in Duncan.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor10 hours agoLast Updated: May 27, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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