Hancock County Reviews a Pipeline Proposal

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were asked to consider a project involving a pipeline. Supervisor and Chairman Bud Jermeland explained what the Riverhawk Pipeline Utility Project was about.

According to Jermeland, the pipeline is part of a future expansion for Alliant Energy. No start time on the project has been approved.

The board will hear from the public concerning the pipeline in the informational meeting on June 23rd in Duncan.