MBT KIOW Prep of the Week May 27 2026
Lake Mills Senior Knute Rogne
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Lake Mills High School. Knute Rogne had an incredible three days at the Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships. On Thursday, Rogne became the 1A 3200 meter state champion, setting a new school record. On Friday, he again was a medalist, placing fifth as a part of Lake Mills’ Distance Medley Relay Team. Then on Saturday, Rogne earned another medal with an eighth place finish in the 800 meter, again setting a school record. Finally, in his final race of the weekend later that day, Rogne won his second state title, this time in the 1600 meter, and set yet another school record in the process. Congratulations to Knute Rogne of Lake Mills, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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