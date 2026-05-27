Forest City Accepting Bids on Power Plant Boiler Work

The Forest City Council met recently to discuss an issue with the power plant boiler. According to City Administrator Tony Mikes, the boiler needs to be replaced and had gone out for bidding.

With the recent city wide power outage due to strong thunderstorms moving through the area last week, the need to move the project forward is extremely important according to Mikes.

The bid opening date has been reset for Tuesday, June 9th at 2pm. The public hearing on the matter is now on Monday June 15th at 7pm.