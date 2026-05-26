Phyllis Ann Schaumann

Phyllis Ann (Vervinck) Schaumann, 79, most recently of Austin, MN, a Monmouth, IL, native, died, peacefully, at the Thorne Crest Health Care Facilities, Albert Lea, MN, May 11, 2026. A public celebration of life visitation will be Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 11-4 PM, at the American Legion Post #212, 1101 South Alpine Rd., Rockford, ILL. 61108.

Phyllis Vervinck, the daughter of Richard Aaron and Lillian (Towne) Vervinck. Phyllis’s father passed away when she was nine years old. She was the 5th child born of the two marriages that her mother had in her life with her siblings being Diane Towne, Roberta Towne, Dorothy Towne, Charles Vervinck, Betty Vervinck, Harold Vervinck, Gerald Vervinck, Raymond Vervinck, and Donald Dean Vervinck.

Following her father’s passing at age 9, Phyllis made her home at the Dixon State Hospital until the age of 21. At the age of 21, she moved to Rockford, ILL. and made her home there for the next 30 years before moving to Minnesota when she was 52, where she has resided since. She had lived for a couple years in Owatonna before making Austin her permanent home until shortly before her passing when her declining health made it necessary to move to Thorne Crest.

Phyllis had been married to LeRoy Josten for a time and later married Paul Schaumann. Neither of those marriages were permanent.

Phyllis had been employed in various jobs during her years in Rockford, including cleaning offices at Valley Drive, housekeeping at the Pump Handle Motel, Girl’s Enterprise, Inc. manufacturing towel racks and miscellaneous other products.

Phyllis’ faith life was always very important to her, and she was an active member of the Faith Church in Austin. She also was a devoted volunteer, giving of her time and talents to ARC, various senior places, the Salvation Army, and lending a hand to others in their times of need. She wasn’t rich financially, but she was bountifully rich in the rewards and relationships she received from giving of herself to others. Phyliis had been active in ARC since 1976 assisting in the orchestration of group gatherings and events for people with like disabilities. Today, ARC is known as the organization “Life”. She had also been active for many years in bowling leagues and competitions and had won many awards, jewelry, and trophies for her bowling skills.

Phyllis was always busy doing something whether it was doing handicrafts such as bead work, making cards, working puzzles and word searches or enjoying relaxing at the movies with her favorite sidekick, her niece, Suzie. Her family reflected fondly when they talked about her love for pickles and Colby Jack cheese. Her fondness and passion for pickles earned her the nickname “Pickles” and her love for her favorite cheese often found her guarding her stash of it like it was gold. She loved music with her most favorite tune being Elvira by the Oak Ridge Boys, anytime it played she would be on her feet dancing and singing along. Her family also shared that she loved to visit with both friends and strangers and she would proudly introduce her family to anyone and everyone. She truly relished any opportunity to be in the presence of family. Daughter Nancy mentioned that she will miss her frequent phone calls from her mom even if it was just a check in call! She also recalls that when she was younger mom Phyllis would take her on walks on the first Friday of the month to the local McDonalds for a Happy Meal and precious time spent together. Phyllis and her sister Betty Swart were very close in many ways, and they often were referred to as identical and interchangeable in their makeup.

Phyllis memory will continue in the hearts and minds of her daughter Nancy (Aaron) Cook, Klemme, IA; son Richard (Tracy) Vervinck, Merkel, TX; two step daughters and 8 grandkids; a brother Harold of Michigan, sister Diane of Indianapolis, brother-in-law Ron of Mooreville, Indiana, sister Dorothy of Indianapolis; 11 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lillian (2005), father Richard Vervinck (1956), stepfather Robert Towne, brother Charles and his wife Mary Ann, sister Betty and her husband Raymond Swart, sister-in-law Ida, brother Gerald (1942), brother Raymond, brother Donald Dean, sister Roberta Belakwiewicz, and brother-in-law Rick.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Klemme, IA, is assisting with funeral arrangements. In addition to the celebration visitation event in Illinois, there will be a short visitation and opportunity to greet the family on June 3rd from 4-6 PM at the Sacred Heart Day Treatment in Austin, MN and at the graveside services yet to be determined at Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA where Phyllis remains will be laid to rest. Cards and memorials may be sent to the Schaumann Family at P.O. Box 224, Belmond, IA 54021. Andrews Funeral Homes, Klemme, IA.