Michael “Mick” Mickelson, 65, of Belmond, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2026. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Mick’s shop.

Michael Thomas Mickelson, the only son of Clarence and Ruth “Zeiger” Mickelson, was born on December 19, 1960, in Belmond, Iowa. He graduated from Belmond High School in 1979. After high school, Mick worked various jobs before beginning his career at Eaton Corporation. Over time, he started taking on small construction projects around town, which eventually grew into his successful business, M&S Construction. Through his work and dedication, Mick used his talents to help keep the town of Belmond in great shape and took pride in improving the community he loved. A lifelong resident and true servant of Belmond, Mick was deeply involved in community activities. He enjoyed helping put up the Christmas trees, participating in the Belmond Power Show, and he was a core member of 4G Pyrotechnics. He also served the city by participating on the planning and zoning commission, always willing to lend his voice and effort for the betterment of the community. Mick loved being around people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He combined his social nature with his love of cooking by hosting Sunday night suppers at the shop. He had a special gift for making kids smile and was well known for his playful teasing and warm sense of humor. He also enjoyed spotting wildlife and car rides with Ellen and their dearly loved dog, Ruby.

Mick leaves a lasting fingerprint on the Belmond community through the many construction projects he completed and the young men he mentored and influenced over the years. He was a role model and a hardworking example of kindness and generosity, giving freely of his time, talent, and treasure.

Mick entered heaven with his special companion, Ellen Countryman. He is survived by his sons, Grant (Kristen) Mickelson and grandson Lewis of Bentonville, Arkansas, Matt (Amanda) Pentico and grandchildren Aurora, Lily, Keegan and Flynn of Hanlontown, Iowa, and Nick (Kristy) Pentico of Kennewick, Washington; sisters Rose Mickelson Of Lincoln, Nebraska and Nancy Harms of Belmond; along with many extended family, close friends and their dog Ruby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kaye Mickelson Munden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe be made to the family to use at their discretion.