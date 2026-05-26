Obituaries

Leland Pederson

Clear Lake

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland18 hours agoLast Updated: May 26, 2026

Leland R. Pederson, age 88, of rural Clear Lake, IA, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Visitation for Leland will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, IA.

Funeral services for Leland will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church 2391 330th St. Forest City, IA 50436, with Rev. Bob Snitzer officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 9:00 AM the morning of the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Pilot Knob Church Cemetery.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland18 hours agoLast Updated: May 26, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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