Bullis Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Drake Bullis of Manly pled guilty to Counts 1, 6, 7 and 8, and entered an Alford Plea to Count 5, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 14, 2025.

– Count 1: “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class D felony

o Bullis was sentenced to five years in prison

 Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 5, 6, 7, & 8

o A criminal fine of $1,025; fine suspended

– Count 5: “Domestic Abuse Assault – 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor

o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison

 Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVEY to Counts 1,

CONCURRENT to Counts 6, 7, and 8

o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended

– Count 6: “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor

o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison

 Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 1 and 5, and

CONCURRENT with 7 and 8

o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended

– Count 7: “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor

o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison

 Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 1 and 5,

CONCURRENT with 6 and 8

o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended

– Count 8: “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor

o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison

 Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 1 and 5,

CONCURRENT with 6 and 7

o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended

Bullis was also ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.