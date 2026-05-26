Bullis Sentenced on Multiple Charges
Drake Bullis of Manly pled guilty to Counts 1, 6, 7 and 8, and entered an Alford Plea to Count 5, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 14, 2025.
– Count 1: “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class D felony
o Bullis was sentenced to five years in prison
Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 5, 6, 7, & 8
o A criminal fine of $1,025; fine suspended
– Count 5: “Domestic Abuse Assault – 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor
o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison
Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVEY to Counts 1,
CONCURRENT to Counts 6, 7, and 8
o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended
– Count 6: “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor
o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison
Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 1 and 5, and
CONCURRENT with 7 and 8
o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended
– Count 7: “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor
o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison
Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 1 and 5,
CONCURRENT with 6 and 8
o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended
– Count 8: “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor
o Bullis was sentenced to two years in prison
Sentence shall be served CONSECUTIVELY to Counts 1 and 5,
CONCURRENT with 6 and 7
o A criminal fine of $855; fine suspended
Bullis was also ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.