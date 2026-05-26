Avila Sentenced on Possession Charges

Angel Avila of Forest City was granted a deferred judgment for “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 28, 2026.

Avila will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year and must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete all recommended treatment, and pay a civil penalty of $250.