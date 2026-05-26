Allen Anderson

Allen E. Anderson, 98, of Klemme, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 27th, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be directed to God’s Pantry in Garner.

Allen Eugene Anderson, the son of William and Lela (Nelson) Anderson, was born on March 29, 1928, on the family farm north of Klemme. He attended country school at Ell Township No. 4. Allen graduated from Klemme High School in 1945 and was the last surviving member of his class. After graduation, he continued to live and farm on the same farm, the “home place,” where he was born, until moving into Concord Care Center in April 2020. Throughout his life, he was very interested in reading, genealogy, farm auctions, collecting farming implements, and keeping up with current events. He attended as many of the Klemme basketball games as possible and was active in the Hancock County Historical Society.

He was a member of the Klemme United Methodist Church.

Allen is survived by his sister, Alice Mae Greimann; niece, Rosemary Lewis; and nephews, Leonard and Edward Greimann, all residing in Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Earl Greimann; and nephew-in-law, Matthew Lewis.