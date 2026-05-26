Art Farm Iowa Presents “The Upcycled Garden”

Art Farm Iowa is presenting The Upcycled Garden, a vibrant and imaginative exhibition by artist Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert. Known for his playful visual language, handcrafted aesthetic, and celebration of creativity through repurposed materials, Attaboy transforms everyday objects into a whimsical garden world filled with color, texture, and surprise. The exhibition will open on Friday, May 29th with an opening reception featuring the artist from 5-8 p.m. at Art Farm Iowa.

The Upcycled Garden invites visitors into an immersive environment where discarded and overlooked materials bloom into artistic expression. Through sculpture,

assemblage, and mixed-media installations, Attaboy explores themes of sustainability, imagination, and joyful reinvention. The exhibition reflects the spirit of creativity rooted in resourcefulness — turning the ordinary into something extraordinary. The exhibition has been a touring concept on view at museums and galleries throughout the United States.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Art Farm Iowa will host a special Paper Plate Succulent Workshop, an interactive hands-on activity designed for participants of all ages led by Attaboy. Guests will create their own colorful succulent-inspired artworks using paper plates and recycled materials, inspired by the themes and playful energy of The Upcycled Garden. The workshop encourages creativity, accessibility, and environmental awareness while offering a fun community art experience. The workshop will be on Saturday, May 30th from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert is widely recognized for his work as an artist, designer, illustrator, and co-founder of the influential art magazine Hi-Fructose. His work has been exhibited internationally and is celebrated for blending his art sensibilities, storytelling, and DIY culture into immersive artistic experiences.

“This exhibition captures the joyful spirit of making something beautiful from what already exists,” said Steve Hanson of Art Farm Iowa. “Attaboy’s work reminds us that creativity can flourish anywhere and that art has the power to transform materials, spaces, and communities.”

Visitors are encouraged to experience the exhibition which will be on view at Art Farm Iowa, participate in the workshop, and explore the growing creative campus of Art Farm Iowa. The exhibition will be on view through August 1 st and will then travel to the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information about exhibition dates, workshop details, memberships, and upcoming events, visit Art Farm Iowa at https://www.artfarmiowa.com/events.