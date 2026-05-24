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Sunday Talk: Grassley on E15 and Fertilizer Prices

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: May 22, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on the current issues before Congress and the United States. Topics included E15, Iran, the Farm Bill, upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Big Tech CEOs and the price of fertilizer in our Sunday Talk.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor12 hours agoLast Updated: May 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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