Lake Mills Claims Grand Champion Honors at 87th North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY — Thousands of festival goers lined the streets of downtown Mason City as the 87th North Iowa Band Festival celebrated this year’s theme, “Bands, Birthdays, and Brass.”

Festival organizers announced Jonah Carson of Central Springs High School and Ava Menke of Lake Mills High School as the 2026 North Iowa Band Festival King and Queen.

Lake Mills High School earned the prestigious Meredith Willson Grand Champion Award, presented annually to the high school marching band with the highest overall score in competition. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School received the Spirit of Meredith Willson Award, a newer honor recognizing enthusiasm, devotion, and honor during the festival.

As host schools for the event, Mason City High School and Newman Catholic High School were not eligible for marching band competition or royalty honors.

In the marching band competition, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura captured first place in Class 1A, while Lake Mills took top honors in Class 2A.

Festival officials said schools participating in the parade represented more than 25 communities from across the region. The North Iowa Band Festival Committee also provided travel stipends to encourage participation from area marching bands.

In the parade float competition, CURRIES earned first place in the Grand Marshal Award category for best use of the festival theme, creatively incorporating the steel doors and frames produced at its Mason City facility. Forty-Three North Iowa placed second, followed by Clear Lake Bank & Trust in third.

The Mr. Toot Award, recognizing originality, artistic quality, and design, was awarded to Joy Supply Co. Party Rentals. The Mason City High School summer musical float earned second place, while St. James Lutheran Church finished third.

Festival activities continue through Memorial Day in downtown Mason City. Carnival rides and concessions open at noon Sunday and Monday, weather permitting. Organizers said “Wrist Band Days” will offer unlimited carnival rides for $25 each day.