Help Protect Iowa’s Forests – Leave Firewood at Home

Thousands of Iowans will be camping and building campfires this Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages campers to buy firewood from where they will burn it instead of bringing it from home.

“Moving unseasoned firewood around the state can threaten the health of our forests by spreading insects like emerald ash borer, oak wilt, and other pests that live in firewood,” said Tivon Feeley, DNR Forest Health forester.

Firewood is often available around state and county parks. Ask park staff or campground host where to get firewood locally. Make sure to burn all of it at the campsite and not leave it or transport to a new area.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship requires all firewood sold or acquired in Iowa to have the county and state of harvest location on the label of packages and the delivery ticket for bulk firewood.

Learn more about the importance of using local or certified heat-treated firewood at www.dontmovefirewood.org/.