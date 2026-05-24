Graduation Sunday: The West Hancock Graduation
The West Hancock Community School District will hold their graduation ceremonies beginning at 2pm.
Here is the graduating class of 2026.
Carson Bruns
Olivia DeWaard
Brinley Hiscocks
Jennifer Karsjens
Paxton Johnson
Juan Alvarado Meza
Addysen Clingenpeel-Prime
Claire Hiscocks
Samantha Stenberg
Julia Hill
Hadley Espinosa
Tara Marchand
Keira Hanson
Reagan Johnson
Kaleb Brown
Danielle Nelson
Meara Kudej
Teague Smith
Kaden Van Epps
Natasha Garcia
Ofelia Hernandez Gomez
Asia Redig
Gustavo Alonzo
Noemi Portillo-Martinez
Natalie Hernandez
Isaiah Collins
Owen Fish
Vanessa Nieto-Mendez
McKenzie Lyman
Cooper Sobek
James McNeill
Cooper McLaughlin
Reese Luedtke
Ethan Gayken
Moses Johnson
Jaxson Vaske
Payton Whipple
Charlie Bruggeman
Aubrey Madson
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