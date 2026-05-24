2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field: Day 3 Recap
The 2026 Track & Field Season Officially Wrapped Up in Des Moines
A sunny and warm Saturday in Des Moines brought a record-setting crowd to the final day of the 2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships. Day 3’s attendance was 10,758, the most ever for a Saturday. The three-day total amounted to 39,627, the third-highest attendance mark ever. Classes 1A through 4A were grouped into one action-packed, eight-hour session. And it didn’t disappoint. Here’s a recap of what happened at the Blue Oval on the final day for the KIOW area teams.
MEDAL COUNT:
1A
Lake Mills Girls – Sprint Medley Relay – 6th Place (Jacklyn Gallardo, Ellie Mondt, Regan Eastvold, Tatum Sauer)
West Hancock Girls – Sprint Medley Relay – 8th Place (Ava Keiper, Iselle Weiland, Vanessa Nieto Mendez, Aubrey Madson)
Riceville Boys – Sprint Medley Relay – STATE RUNNER-UP (Blake Baethke, Reagan Richardson, Jack Knode, Owen Smith)
West Hancock Boys – Sprint Medley Relay – 8th Place (Nathan Bixel, Kaden VanEpps, Jacoby Subject, Brody Dixon)
South Winneshiek, Calmar’s Maddy Jansen – 800m – 7th Place
Lake Mills Knute Rogne – 800m – 8th Place
North Butler Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 5th Place (Jack Bartels, Bryce Schroeder, Jax Thorne, Camryn Bartels)
West Hancock Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Caiden Squier, Nathan Bixel, Coen Witte, Jacoby Subject)
North Butler’s Camryn Bartels – 100m Dash – 4th Place
Saint Ansgar’s Jacey Johnston – 200m Dash – STATE CHAMPION
North Butler’s Camryn Bartels – 200m Dash – 3rd Place
Newman Catholic’s Alexis Mujica – 1500m – 5th Place
Saint Ansgar’s Ava Witt – 1500m – 8th Place
Lake Mills’ Knute Rogne – 1600m – STATE CHAMPION
South Winneshiek, Calmar’s Hugh Conway – 1600m – STATE RUNNER-UP
Lake Mills’ Hayden Thompson – 1600m – 7th Place
Saint Ansgar Girls – 4x400m Relay – 8th Place (Jaeda Mayer, Ava Witt, Lila Powers, Jacey Johnston)
Riceville Boys – 4x400m Relay – 7th Place (Jack Knode, Henry Schroeder, Blake Baethke, Owen Smith)
Riceville’s Brooklyn Wolthoff – Shot Put Para Wheelchair – STATE CHAMPION
2A
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – Sprint Medley Relay – 7th Place (Alayna Englin, Malia Hinz, Isabella Schisel, Molly Maurer)
Forest City’s Grant Gayther – 800m – 8th Place
Osage Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 6th Place (Parker Kisley, Maxwel Miner, Noah Dalager, Sevryn Dodd)
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Braelyn Suckow – 100m Dash – 5th Place
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 4x100m Relay – 3rd Place (Isabella Schisel, Hayden Bredlow, Alayna Englin, Malia Hinz)
Crestwood Boys – 4x100m Relay – STATE RUNNER-UP (Finnegan Donlan, Alex Loden, Ben Isaacson, Nate Mahr)
3A
Clear Lake Boys – Sprint Medley Relay – STATE RUNNER -UP (Isaac Smith, Sam Dodge, Isaac Brownlee, Maddon McIntire)
Clear Lake Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 8th Place (Keeton Jeppeson, Gage Larson, Isaac Brownlee, Tate Fever)
Clear Lake’s Kolby Hodnefield – 200m Dash – 5th Place
Clear Lake Boys – 4x100m Relay – STATE CHAMPIONS (Isaac Smith, Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge, Maddon McIntire)
Clear Lake Boys – 4x400m Relay – STATE CHAMPIONS & 3A STATE MEET RECORD (3:16.30) (Isaac Brownlee, Maddon McIntire, Keeton Jeppeson, Kolby Hodnefield)
TEAM SCORES:
1A Girls
St. Ansgar – 8th (32 points)
South Winneshiek, Calmar – 18th (11 points)
Newman Catholic – 26th (9 points)
Lake Mills – 30th (8 points)
West Hancock – 32nd (7 points)
Turkey Valley – 33rd (6 points)
Northwood-Kensett – 55th (1 point)
2A Girls
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 13th (17 points)
Crestwood – 32nd (6 points)
Sumner-Fredericksburg – 36th (4 points)
3A Girls
Clear Lake – 25th (6 points)
1A Boys
Lake Mills – 7th (30 points)
North Butler – 18th (15 points)
Riceville – 18th (15 points)
South Winneshiek, Calmar – 20th (14 points)
Nashua-Plainfield – 31st (6 points)
Saint Ansgar – 31st (6 points)
West Hancock – 36th (5 points)
2A Boys
Crestwood – 14th (19 points)
Forest City – 34th (6 points)
New Hampton – 34th (6 points)
Sumner-Fredericksburg – 34th (6 points)
Osage – 49th (3 points)
3A Boys
Clear Lake – STATE RUNNER-UP (64 points)
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