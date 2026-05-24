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2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field: Day 3 Recap

The 2026 Track & Field Season Officially Wrapped Up in Des Moines

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland6 hours agoLast Updated: May 24, 2026
Clear Lake was the class 3A boys team runner-up at the 2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines (Photo by Josiah Kleveland)

A sunny and warm Saturday in Des Moines brought a record-setting crowd to the final day of the 2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships. Day 3’s attendance was 10,758, the most ever for a Saturday. The three-day total amounted to 39,627, the third-highest attendance mark ever. Classes 1A through 4A were grouped into one action-packed, eight-hour session. And it didn’t disappoint. Here’s a recap of what happened at the Blue Oval on the final day for the KIOW area teams.

MEDAL COUNT:

1A

Lake Mills Girls – Sprint Medley Relay – 6th Place (Jacklyn Gallardo, Ellie Mondt, Regan Eastvold, Tatum Sauer)

West Hancock Girls – Sprint Medley Relay – 8th Place (Ava Keiper, Iselle Weiland, Vanessa Nieto Mendez, Aubrey Madson)

Riceville Boys – Sprint Medley Relay – STATE RUNNER-UP (Blake Baethke, Reagan Richardson, Jack Knode, Owen Smith)

West Hancock Boys – Sprint Medley Relay – 8th Place (Nathan Bixel, Kaden VanEpps, Jacoby Subject, Brody Dixon)

South Winneshiek, Calmar’s Maddy Jansen – 800m – 7th Place

Lake Mills Knute Rogne – 800m – 8th Place

North Butler Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 5th Place (Jack Bartels, Bryce Schroeder, Jax Thorne, Camryn Bartels)

West Hancock Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – (Caiden Squier, Nathan Bixel, Coen Witte, Jacoby Subject)

North Butler’s Camryn Bartels – 100m Dash – 4th Place

Saint Ansgar’s Jacey Johnston – 200m Dash – STATE CHAMPION

North Butler’s Camryn Bartels – 200m Dash – 3rd Place

Newman Catholic’s Alexis Mujica – 1500m – 5th Place

Saint Ansgar’s Ava Witt – 1500m – 8th Place

Lake Mills’ Knute Rogne – 1600m  – STATE CHAMPION

South Winneshiek, Calmar’s Hugh Conway – 1600m – STATE RUNNER-UP

Lake Mills’ Hayden Thompson – 1600m – 7th Place

Saint Ansgar Girls – 4x400m Relay – 8th Place (Jaeda Mayer, Ava Witt, Lila Powers, Jacey Johnston)

Riceville Boys – 4x400m Relay – 7th Place (Jack Knode, Henry Schroeder, Blake Baethke, Owen Smith)

Riceville’s Brooklyn Wolthoff – Shot Put Para Wheelchair – STATE CHAMPION

2A

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – Sprint Medley Relay – 7th Place (Alayna Englin, Malia Hinz, Isabella Schisel, Molly Maurer)

Forest City’s Grant Gayther – 800m – 8th Place

Osage Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 6th Place (Parker Kisley, Maxwel Miner, Noah Dalager, Sevryn Dodd)

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Braelyn Suckow – 100m Dash – 5th Place

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 4x100m Relay – 3rd Place (Isabella Schisel, Hayden Bredlow, Alayna Englin, Malia Hinz)

Crestwood Boys – 4x100m Relay – STATE RUNNER-UP (Finnegan Donlan, Alex Loden, Ben Isaacson, Nate Mahr)

3A

Clear Lake Boys – Sprint Medley Relay – STATE RUNNER -UP (Isaac Smith, Sam Dodge, Isaac Brownlee, Maddon McIntire)

Clear Lake Boys – 4x110m Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 8th Place (Keeton Jeppeson, Gage Larson, Isaac Brownlee, Tate Fever)

Clear Lake’s Kolby Hodnefield – 200m Dash – 5th Place

Clear Lake Boys – 4x100m Relay – STATE CHAMPIONS (Isaac Smith, Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge, Maddon McIntire)

Clear Lake Boys – 4x400m Relay – STATE CHAMPIONS & 3A STATE MEET RECORD (3:16.30) (Isaac Brownlee, Maddon McIntire, Keeton Jeppeson, Kolby Hodnefield)

TEAM SCORES:

1A Girls

St. Ansgar – 8th (32 points)

South Winneshiek, Calmar – 18th (11 points)

Newman Catholic – 26th (9 points)

Lake Mills – 30th (8 points)

West Hancock – 32nd (7 points)

Turkey Valley – 33rd (6 points)

Northwood-Kensett – 55th (1 point)

2A Girls

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – 13th (17 points)

Crestwood – 32nd (6 points)

Sumner-Fredericksburg – 36th (4 points)

3A Girls

Clear Lake – 25th (6 points)

1A Boys

Lake Mills – 7th (30 points)

North Butler – 18th (15 points)

Riceville – 18th (15 points)

South Winneshiek, Calmar – 20th (14 points)

Nashua-Plainfield – 31st (6 points)

Saint Ansgar – 31st (6 points)

West Hancock – 36th (5 points)

2A Boys

Crestwood – 14th (19 points)

Forest City – 34th (6 points)

New Hampton – 34th (6 points)

Sumner-Fredericksburg – 34th (6 points)

Osage – 49th (3 points)

3A Boys

Clear Lake – STATE RUNNER-UP (64 points)

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland6 hours agoLast Updated: May 24, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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