Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Memorial Day Weekend Fishing Outlook

Area Weather

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the low 60s. Last updated on 05/21/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie action from shore has started to pick up as water temperatures stabilize in the mid-60s. Try fishing anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.

Crappie action from shore has started to pick up as water temperatures stabilize in the mid-60s. Try fishing anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline. Walleye – Fair: Use a variety of baits: a slow retrieve with a crawler on a weighted jig or fished under a bobber, a leach under a bobber, or throw crankbaits. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet. If fishing by boat, try the rock piles and the dredge cuts in the east basin of the lake.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All boat ramp courtesy docks are in.

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie near woody structure along shore in 2-8 feet of water. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig.

Look for crappie near woody structure along shore in 2-8 feet of water. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig. Walleye – Fair

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is about 4 feet.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish along shore in rocky habitat. If fishing by boat, try catfish baits or crawlers in the rocky habitat along the shoreline of the big island.

Find catfish along shore in rocky habitat. If fishing by boat, try catfish baits or crawlers in the rocky habitat along the shoreline of the big island. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up walleyes mostly offshore. Use crankbaits and bottom bouncer rigs.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026

Beeds Lake (Franklin)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs in 4 to 8 feet of water along the north shore. Move to near shore woody structure in the afternoon as water temperatures rise.

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is 2.28 inches over crest. Water clarity is 20 inches.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving shallow. The bite will pick up as the water temperature rises. Best bite is late afternoon.

Crappies are moving shallow. The bite will pick up as the water temperature rises. Best bite is late afternoon. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.

Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits. Yellow Bass – Fair

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs in 3 to 6 feet of water in the morning. Move to near shore woody structure in the afternoon.

Lake Cornelia (Wright)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is over 6 feet.

Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of submerged vegetation.

Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of submerged vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing near shore woody habitat or the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures.

Try fishing near shore woody habitat or the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures. Walleye – Slow

Yellow Perch – Slow

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with bait. Best bite is afternoon on warmer days.

Try small jigs tipped with bait. Best bite is afternoon on warmer days. Yellow Perch – Slow

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.96 feet.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the low 60s. Water levels are a couple inches above crest. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water; bites have been fairly good for most species. Expect many boats out on the lake for Memorial Weekend and good weather combination. The walleye season is open on the Iowa Great Lakes. Last updated on 05/21/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps are open. The bass and panfish bite has been good.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Bluegill – Good: Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many. An ultralight rod with light monofilament line works best for finicky fish.

Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many. An ultralight rod with light monofilament line works best for finicky fish. Pumpkinseed – Good: Anglers are catching pumpkinseed while pursuing bluegill.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake has been very clear this spring with a good amount of plant structure to fish around.

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Water Temperature (°F): 61.0

61.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Yellow Bass – Fair

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp was cleared, allowing easier travel to and from the lake.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Bluegill – Good: Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many. An ultralight rod with light monofilament line works best for finicky fish.

Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many. An ultralight rod with light monofilament line works best for finicky fish. Walleye – Good: Walleye can be finicky. Try fishing out deeper along weed lines with jig and crawler or twister tail; 1/8 to 1/4 oz jig head have worked well, but drop down to 1/16 oz if fishing shallow.

Walleye can be finicky. Try fishing out deeper along weed lines with jig and crawler or twister tail; 1/8 to 1/4 oz jig head have worked well, but drop down to 1/16 oz if fishing shallow. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching 9- to 13-inch fish. Small jigging spoons or Shucks Pilkies/Jigger Minnows tipped with a minnow head or wax worms work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All boat ramp docks are in and available to use. Water clarity has been down slightly this spring.

Bluegill – Good: Anglers are successfully catching fish off docks and in the canals.

Anglers are successfully catching fish off docks and in the canals. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are fishing just off the end of docks. Most are using crank or chatter baits.

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Daytime temperatures are warming into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. A slight chance of showers Friday evening. Area river levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Angling should be good over the holiday weekend with warming temperatures and relatively stable water conditions. Trout stocking calendars for the 2026 season are available on the DNR Trout Fishing website. Last updated on 05/21/2026

Allamakee County Trout Streams (Allamakee)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. The streams are in good condition.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.

Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift. Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with a small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the 60s.

Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are biting hooks tipped with minnows or redworms. Look for a backwater or woody debris out of current.

Crappie are biting hooks tipped with minnows or redworms. Look for a backwater or woody debris out of current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a hook with a dead chub, nightcrawler, or chicken liver fished on the bottom.

Use a hook with a dead chub, nightcrawler, or chicken liver fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies moving into shallower water. Use jigs tipped with small ringworms or paddle tails, or spinner baits.

Find smallies moving into shallower water. Use jigs tipped with small ringworms or paddle tails, or spinner baits. Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing sunrise and sunset on clear days.

Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing sunrise and sunset on clear days. White Sucker – Good: The sucker bite continues with water temperatures in the 60s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom. Suckers are spawning and can be seen in large schools over cobble and sandy river bottom.

Clayton County Trout Streams (Clayton)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. The streams are in good condition.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.

Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift. Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Fayette County Trout Streams (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. The streams are in good condition.

Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with a small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is improving with water temperatures in the 60s.

Black Crappie – Good: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow fished from shore. Crappie are in spawning mode.

Try a jig head tipped with a minnow fished from shore. Crappie are in spawning mode. Bluegill – Fair: Downed logs and aquatic vegetation provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills and a safe place to escape predators.

Downed logs and aquatic vegetation provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills and a safe place to escape predators. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are moving into shallow water. Use a spinner or crankbait with a slow retrieve from shore.

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is in the 60s. Warming temperatures will improve the bite.

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie moving into shallower water. Try a small spinner or crankbait with a slow or varied retrieval.

Find crappie moving into shallower water. Try a small spinner or crankbait with a slow or varied retrieval. Bluegill – Fair: Downed logs and aquatic vegetation provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills and a safe place to escape predators.

Downed logs and aquatic vegetation provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills and a safe place to escape predators. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are making nests near shore as water warms. Use a crankbait or a spinner retrieved slowly.

Bass are making nests near shore as water warms. Use a crankbait or a spinner retrieved slowly. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike hang in weedy areas stalking prey. Use a spoon or hair jig to tease this feisty fish.

Mitchell County Trout Streams (Mitchell)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. The streams are in good condition.

Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Turkey River (above Clermont) (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the 60s.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies moving into shallower water. Use jigs tipped with small plastic tails.

Find smallies moving into shallower water. Use jigs tipped with small plastic tails. Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing sunrise and sunset on clear days.

Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing sunrise and sunset on clear days. White Sucker – Excellent: The sucker bite continues with water temperatures in the 60s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom. Suckers are spawning and can be seen in large schools over cobble and sandy river bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stabilizing with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the 60s.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies moving into shallower water. Use jigs tipped with small ringworms or paddle tails, or spinner baits.

Find smallies moving into shallower water. Use jigs tipped with small ringworms or paddle tails, or spinner baits. Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing sunrise and sunset on clear days.

Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing sunrise and sunset on clear days. White Sucker – Excellent: The sucker bite continues with water temperatures in the 60s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom. Suckers are spawning and can be seen in large schools over cobble and sandy river bottom.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Fish activity is improving as the air temperatures warm. Try fishing over structure or shallower areas.

Black Crappie – Good: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow or plastic jig from shore near a brush pile.

Try a jig head tipped with a minnow or plastic jig from shore near a brush pile. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill bite should improve with warming temperatures. Continue to use small jigs tipped with a waxworm or spike.

Bluegill bite should improve with warming temperatures. Continue to use small jigs tipped with a waxworm or spike. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are hitting worms or dead chubs fished off bottom.

Channel catfish are hitting worms or dead chubs fished off bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are hitting spinner baits near structure about 2 to 3 feet below surface.

Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. The streams are in good condition.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.

Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift. Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

Some interior rivers have risen with the recent rainfall; most have crested and are starting to drop. Water temperatures are in the 60s. Fishing should improve with higher temperatures. Anglers are catching catfish, walleye and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River. Anglers are starting to pick up crappie, bluegill, and largemouth bass on the lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area and in Lake Delhi. Trout streams in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties are in excellent condition; we have received many good reports on trout fishing. Contact your local area bait and tackle shops for the most up-to-date reports. Last updated on 05/20/2026

Baileys Ford (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small jigs, smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Bankston Creek (Dubuque)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers are catching Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Use crankbaits or nightcrawlers.

Use crankbaits or nightcrawlers. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Big Mill Creek (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers are catching both Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well.

Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use smaller jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Big Woods Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are catching crappie.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try locating structure using electronics to find fish. Use a live minnow under a slip bobber or jigging flashy hair jigs or tube jigs.

Try locating structure using electronics to find fish. Use a live minnow under a slip bobber or jigging flashy hair jigs or tube jigs. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing a piece of nightcrawler or worm under a slip bobber at various depths to find bluegill. Casting and retrieving small/tiny hair jigs can be very effective.

Try fishing a piece of nightcrawler or worm under a slip bobber at various depths to find bluegill. Casting and retrieving small/tiny hair jigs can be very effective. Largemouth Bass – Good: Artificial lures like crankbaits, spinner baits or topwater baits work best.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The Cedar River is slightly on the rise, but with good water clarity. Anglers are catching channel catfish, walleye, smallmouth bass, and some crappie.

Channel Catfish – Good: Try fishing a dead chub on the bottom of the river.

Try fishing a dead chub on the bottom of the river. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs tipped with plastics tipped with or without a half of a nightcrawler or use artificial baits like spinnerbaits or crankbaits.

Cast and retrieve jigs tipped with plastics tipped with or without a half of a nightcrawler or use artificial baits like spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with or without plastics and half of a nightcrawler.

Dalton Pond (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout stocking scheduled for May 2026 at Dalton Pond has been canceled. A bridge used to access the trout fishing destination is closed due to structural deterioration. The Iowa DNR is gathering cost estimates and preliminary plans to determine next steps at Dalton Pond. Local media outlets and this weekly report will be updated with developments. Dalton Pond is currently accessible only as a walk-in fishery.

Rainbow Trout – Slow

Delaware County Trout Streams (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams in Delaware County are in excellent condition. A recent sample on Spring Branch Creek showed good numbers of quality-sized brown trout at the fish hatchery. Good reports at Richmond Springs within Backbone Park.

Brown Trout – Good: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well.

Dubuque County Trout Streams (Dubuque)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams in Dubuque County are in excellent condition. Catfish Creek within the upper end of Swiss Valley Park is a very popular area for both rainbow and brown trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits.

Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Jackson County Trout Streams (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams in Jackson County are in excellent condition.

Brown Trout – Good: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits.

Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Lake Delhi (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity may be stained with the recent rainfall events. Water temperatures are in the 60s. Crappie and bass fishing is fair, but should improve as water temperatures rise and the water clarity improves.

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for fish around structure in 6-8 feet of water as the spawning period begins.

Look for fish around structure in 6-8 feet of water as the spawning period begins. Largemouth Bass – Fair

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Maquoketa River is currently at 7.3 feet and is falling. There have been no reports this past week.

Maquoketa River (below Monticello) (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Reports remain good for smallmouth bass and channel catfish on the lower Maquoketa River in Jones and Jackson counties.

Channel Catfish – Good: Try fishing dead chubs on the bottom of the river.

Try fishing dead chubs on the bottom of the river. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs tipped with plastics tipped with or without a half of a nightcrawler or use artificial baits such as spinnerbaits or crankbaits.

North Prairie Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

North Prairie Lake was stocked with rainbow trout on Saturday, April 25th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Bluegill – Good: Try fishing a piece of nightcrawler or worm under a slip bobber at various depths to find bluegill. Casting and retrieving small/tiny hair jigs can be very effective.

Try fishing a piece of nightcrawler or worm under a slip bobber at various depths to find bluegill. Casting and retrieving small/tiny hair jigs can be very effective. Largemouth Bass – Good: Artificial lures like crankbaits, spinner baits or topwater baits work best.

Richmond Springs (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers are catching trout at Richmond Springs in Backbone State Park.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Shell Rock river has risen about a half a foot, but seems to be at crest today. No fishing reports; conditions are good and improving for bass, catfish, and walleye.

South Prairie Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are catching quality-size bluegill.

Bluegill – Good: Try a piece of nightcrawler or worm under a slip bobber at various depths to find active bluegill.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Wapsipinicon River should crest around 8 feet. There have been no reports this past week.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Mississippi River water levels are holding steady across the district. Water temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 60s. Water clarity has improved since last week. Last updated on 05/21/2026

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.7 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and holding steady. Water temperatures are on the rise again. Water clarity has improved; the bite has picked up for many species. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in Bluegill – Fair: Look for pre-spawn bluegill in areas with slightly warmer water like marinas and backwater lakes. The bite is picking up as water temperatures rise.

The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in Look for pre-spawn bluegill in areas with slightly warmer water like marinas and backwater lakes. The bite is picking up as water temperatures rise. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap; the bite is improving.

Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap; the bite is improving. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass bite has picked back up as the water has warmed and water clarity has improved.

The bass bite has picked back up as the water has warmed and water clarity has improved. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow

Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters.

Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are catching a few yellow perch from backwater areas; the bite is slow.backwater lakes.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 7.3 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and holding steady. Water temperatures continue to warm since last week. Many species of fish are on the feed. Water clarity has improved since last week.

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes.

The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes. Bluegill – Good: Look for pre-spawn bluegill in areas with slightly warmer water like marinas and backwater lakes or main channel edges. The bite is picking up as water temperatures rise.

Look for pre-spawn bluegill in areas with slightly warmer water like marinas and backwater lakes or main channel edges. The bite is picking up as water temperatures rise. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. The bite is picking up.

Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. The bite is picking up. Flathead Catfish – Fair: A few anglers are having success on bank poles with live bait set overnight.

A few anglers are having success on bank poles with live bait set overnight. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass bite is picking up as water clarity improves.

The bass bite is picking up as water clarity improves. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow

Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters.

Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters. White Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes.

The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are catching a few yellow perch from backwater and tailwater areas; the bite is slow.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 7 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and holding steady. Water temperature has warmed since last week and should continue on that trend with warmer weather in the extended forecast. Water clarity is improving. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes.

The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes. Bluegill – Fair: Look for pre-spawn bluegill in areas with slightly warmer water like marinas and backwater lakes. The bite is picking up as water temperatures rise.

Look for pre-spawn bluegill in areas with slightly warmer water like marinas and backwater lakes. The bite is picking up as water temperatures rise. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. The bite is picking up.

Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. The bite is picking up. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is nearing full swing. Use a small jig and plastic combination or a live minnow rig in areas with shallow water and hard bottoms in backwater lakes.

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 68.0

68.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 5.6 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and holding steady. Water temperature has warmed considerably since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Channel Catfish – Good: The channel catfish bite has been good; use nightcrawlers or dip baits near woody structure or shorelines with riprap.

The channel catfish bite has been good; use nightcrawlers or dip baits near woody structure or shorelines with riprap. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Good: Cast a white inline spinner or a white jig/plastic combination in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Mississippi River Pools 16-19: River stages are below flood stage. Main channel water temperature is around 68 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Last updated on 05/21/2026

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 67.0

67.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 7.73 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. Flood Stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fairport is 10.75 feet; flood stage is 14 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs.

Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams.

Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams. White Bass – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points.

Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Water Temperature (°F): 67.0

67.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 6.34 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs.

Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams. Anglers can also catch walleye around the outfalls of GPC.

Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams. Anglers can also catch walleye around the outfalls of GPC. White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wing-dams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.

Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wing-dams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Water Temperature (°F): 67.0

67.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 7.88 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is open.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs.

Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams.

Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams. White Bass – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wing dams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa.

Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wing dams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber at the Huron Island complex or Belle Pocket (Boston Bay).

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Water Temperature (°F): 67.0

67.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.80 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 10.48 feet; flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs.

Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams.

Cast or troll crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wing-dams. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Water levels on the Upper Mississippi are gradually receding. Water clarity is stained. Boaters should use caution with floating trees/debris in the water. Water temperatures remain in the upper 50s. Expect the bite to pick up as water levels stabilize and temperatures rise. Last updated on 05/07/2026

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 9.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain high then gradually taper off next week. New Albin Army Road has reopened. Water clarity is still stained with some debris and trees floating in the channel.

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas..

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 618.6 feet at the Lynxville dam and is expected to remain there before gradually receding next week. Sny Magill landing road has reopened, but docks are not in yet. Water clarity is stained with debris floating in the channel.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level has fallen to 10.2 feet at the Lock and Dam below Guttenberg and is expected to remain steady this week. When the lock gates are out, look for fish to move away from the dam to slack water. Try fishing the downstream current seams off the main channel. Water clarity is stained with some trees and debris floating through the dam.

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds, call the Lake Darling Fisheries at 319-694-2430. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Big Hollow Lake (Des Moines)

Water Temperature (°F): 68.0

68.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is about 6 feet. Some of the curly-leaf pondweed is starting to reach the surface in spots, still not too thick. The duckweed is thinner and more scattered than in most years by this time.

Black Crappie – Slow: The bite picks up during the warmer sunny days and slows down on cooler, windy days. Look for crappie along the inner edge of the tree line in 8-10 feet of water.

The bite picks up during the warmer sunny days and slows down on cooler, windy days. Look for crappie along the inner edge of the tree line in 8-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Starting to see bluegills building nests along the fishing jetties and the shallow waters around the islands.

Starting to see bluegills building nests along the fishing jetties and the shallow waters around the islands. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Male bass are building nests in shallow water in the flooded timber.

Lake Belva Deer (Keokuk)

Water Temperature (°F): 66.0

66.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Most crappie have moved to deeper wateralong the old creek channels, getting ready for summer. Find the “right” spot and you can still find a school and catch a limit.

Most crappie have moved to deeper wateralong the old creek channels, getting ready for summer. Find the “right” spot and you can still find a school and catch a limit. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are starting to build nests as more continue to come into shallow water.

Bluegill are starting to build nests as more continue to come into shallow water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The males are in shallow water building nests. Look for them around the bases of the flooded trees and in the pockets in the weed beds.

Lake Darling (Washington)

Water Temperature (°F): 66.0

66.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water is getting a “greener” color to it but is still relatively clear at about 4.5 feet.

Black Crappie – Slow: Earlier this week the last of the crappies moved to deeper water (10-12 feet). Try vertical jigging over the big brush piles along the south side by the dam.

Earlier this week the last of the crappies moved to deeper water (10-12 feet). Try vertical jigging over the big brush piles along the south side by the dam. Bluegill – Good: The male bluegills are starting to build nests in the shallows. Most of the females are out a little deeper, not yet ready to spawn.

The male bluegills are starting to build nests in the shallows. Most of the females are out a little deeper, not yet ready to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: The male bass have started to build nests. The bigger females are still out in deeper water around the rock piles.

Lake Geode (Henry)

Water Temperature (°F): 68.0

68.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water is green, but water clarity remains at about 4.5 feet.

Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies continue to hang out over the habitat in 8-10 feet of water; especially on top of the old Agency Road. Try a slip bobber and minnow of a dark colored jig just above the tops of the habitat.

Crappies continue to hang out over the habitat in 8-10 feet of water; especially on top of the old Agency Road. Try a slip bobber and minnow of a dark colored jig just above the tops of the habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill nests are starting to show up in the shallow bays around the lake. Stay back and cast a small jig in amongst the nests to get their attention.

Bluegill nests are starting to show up in the shallow bays around the lake. Stay back and cast a small jig in amongst the nests to get their attention. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The male bass are in shallow building nests. Look for them around the old stumps and logs on the bottom in 3 -4 feet of water.

Lost Grove Lake (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 64.0

64.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Weedbeds are fully developed.

Black Crappie – Slow: Most crappie have headed back to deeper water. Slow trolling just over the tops of the submerged trees will help you find a school to fish.

Most crappie have headed back to deeper water. Slow trolling just over the tops of the submerged trees will help you find a school to fish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to nest. Look for them around the flooded brush in shallow water where they can still hide from the bass.

Bluegills are starting to nest. Look for them around the flooded brush in shallow water where they can still hide from the bass. Largemouth Bass – Good: Starting to see males on the nest. A jig and trailer flipped into a hole in the weed beds is a good place to start.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock) (Washington)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels continue to hold pretty steady; maybe a slight drop, but not much if any.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids) (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Coralville Reservoir (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Diamond Lake (Poweshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.) (Iowa)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake) (Iowa)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Fish cleaning stations are open.

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Best bite is after sunset.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction) (Jones)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs; bluegills are moving shallow to spawn.

Use small jigs; bluegills are moving shallow to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target rip-rapped shorelines with plastics.

Lake Keomah (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Closed

Lake Keomah underwent a lake restoration this winter and is currently re-filling with water. Fish are being stocked for angling in the future. The boat ramps are currently unusable.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target largemouth along the face of the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs along the shoreline as the bluegills move shallow. Also target cedar tree piles.

Use small jigs along the shoreline as the bluegills move shallow. Also target cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and plastics around the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Water Temperature (°F): 64.0

64.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 908.59 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Boat ramps are open and docks are installed. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body.

White Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving closer to shore as the water warms up. Try depths around 8 feet and then move shallow to find active fish. Use jigs tipped with a minnow.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

Crappie and Bluegill fishing are good in Central Iowa. The crappie spawn is peaking in most ponds and lakes, especially south of Interstate 80. Last updated on 05/21/2026

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout will bite through May. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies shallow near any rock or wood habitat. The best bite is with live minnows.

Anglers are catching crappies shallow near any rock or wood habitat. The best bite is with live minnows. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging or trolling in 10 to 20 feet of water during the day near humps, points and creek channel drop-offs. Catch walleye shallow from shore in the evenings near and after sunset on rocky and sandy shorelines. Cast 1/8oz to 1/4oz jigs tipped with twister tail, straight tail or paddletail swimbaits, or, live bait under lighted floats.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers should not trespass by foot or vehicle on the south shore within the construction site below the Scott Street Dam project.

White Bass – Fair: Cast shad and shiner imitating plastics and blade baits.

Hickory Grove Lake (Story)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie shallow near wood habitat with live minnows under a float.

Catch crappie shallow near wood habitat with live minnows under a float. Bluegill – Good: Try small pieces of nightcrawler under floats in shallow areas of the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

White Crappie – Slow: The crappie bite has been slow as the peak spawning period winds down and water temperatures drop. Warming water temperatures through Memorial Day weekend may pick the bite up again as remaining crappie to spawn may move shallow near rock and riprap.

Rock Creek Lake (Jasper)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

White Crappie – Good: Catch crappie shallow near rip-rap and wood casting small plastics or live minnows under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout will bite through much of May. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill from the fishing pier and just of the shore in 2 to 4 feet of water using small pieces of nightcrawler under a bobber.

Catch bluegill from the fishing pier and just of the shore in 2 to 4 feet of water using small pieces of nightcrawler under a bobber. Rainbow Trout – Fair: The remaining trout will bite through May. Cast small plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Contact the Cold Springs office with any questions about fishing in the southwest district. Last updated on 04/07/2026

Cold Springs Lake (Cass)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Cold Springs Lake was drawn-down and renovated in August 2025. The lake is filling and fish have been restocked. Anglers can expect good fishing again by 2028.

Greenfield Lake (Adair)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Cast small jigs around the jetties to catch 10-inch black crappie.

Cast small jigs around the jetties to catch 10-inch black crappie. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shad sides on the windy shoreline to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Use shad sides on the windy shoreline to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass anglers are doing well casting the shoreline.

Lake Anita (Cass)

Water Temperature (°F): 68.0

68.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The algae has been treated in the pontoon area.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Fair: Look for spawning bluegills on the underwater reefs.

Look for spawning bluegills on the underwater reefs. Channel Catfish – Slow: Cast cut bait on the roadbed in the south arm of the lake.

Meadow Lake (Adair)

Water Temperature (°F): 70.0

70.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The curly-leaf pondweed was treated 2 weeks ago.

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for spawning black crappies along the dam and around jetties. Fish will average 10-inches.

Look for spawning black crappies along the dam and around jetties. Fish will average 10-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch 8-inch bluegill on top of the underwater reefs.

Catch 8-inch bluegill on top of the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass – Status Unsure

Prairie Rose Lake (Shelby)

Water Temperature (°F): 68.0

68.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Fishing has been good at Prairie Rose.

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for spawning crappie around the jetties and rock piles.

Look for spawning crappie around the jetties and rock piles. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to spawn. Try fishing along the underwater reefs and pea-gravel spawning beds.

Bluegills are starting to spawn. Try fishing along the underwater reefs and pea-gravel spawning beds. Largemouth Bass – Good

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Water temperature is in the low to mid-60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Green Valley Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at all boat ramps.

Bluegill – Fair: Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch Largemouth Bass up to 18-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake (Decatur)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main and bait shop ramps.

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch Crappie up to 10-inches with jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Catch Crappie up to 10-inches with jigs or minnows fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rocky shoreline areas.

Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch Largemouth Bass of all sizes using finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is about 4.8 feet below normal pool as of May 19.

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie of all sizes using jigs or minnows fished along the creek channel.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main ramp.

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch Crappie up to 10-inches using jigs or minnows fished near rock piles.

Catch Crappie up to 10-inches using jigs or minnows fished near rock piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rock piles.

Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch Largemouth Bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

Catch Largemouth Bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch Yellow Perch up to 11-inches with worms fished along the creek channel.