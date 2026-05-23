North Iowa Outdoors: Visitors Expected to Fill Parks over the Memorial Day Weekend

Iowa state parks and forests are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the outdoor summer recreation season. Whether you enjoy hiking the trails, grilling out with family, fishing from shore or camping under the stars, there’s something for everyone at Iowa state parks.

While many electrical and full-hook-up sites at popular parks are already reserved, campers can still find plenty of camping opportunities at “hidden gem” parks or by booking nonelectrical sites. Campers can find campsite availability and make reservations at https://iowastateparks. reserveamerica.com/ .

Eight Tips to Stay Safe and Have Fun

Here are important tips to stay safe and be a good steward while visiting Iowa state parks and forests:

Keep track of the weather and have a plan in case of severe weather. Sign Up for Alert Iowa or download the Smart911 App to receive weather alerts statewide. Be vigilant around water – keep eyes on children at all times, have life jackets on anyone who cannot swim, remember there are no lifeguards on duty. Pack bug spray, sun screen and a basic first-aid kit. Help care for the park by cleaning up and carrying out trash. Park vehicles in designated parking lots rather than along roadways. Keep pets on leashes and off of beaches. Observe quiet hours and keep noise levels respectful. Find park and trail closures on the DNR’s Alerts and Notifications web page.

Enjoy the holiday weekend, and explore a park near you at: iowadnr.gov/stateparks